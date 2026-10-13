Riviera/Modern Luxury Named Exclusive Print And Official Media Partner For Casa Teresa's 50Th Anniversary Gala

Modern Luxury Riviera is the exclusive media partner for Casa Teresa's 50th Anniversary Gala on October 24, 2026, at Hyatt Regency Irvine. For tickets, visit

Casa Teresa celebrates 50 years of supporting pregnant women experiencing homelessness and their babies. Its 50th Anniversary Gala takes place October 24, 2026, at Hyatt Regency Irvine. For tickets, visit:

Courtney Dudman Donley, Casa Teresa Board Member and“Casa Baby,” will keynote the nonprofit's Oct. 24 50th Anniversary Gala. A Riviera/Modern Luxury Dynamic Woman, she is a Senior Director at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Photo: Tony Lattimore Photography

Partnership will help amplify Casa Teresa's five decades of impact and include a special Riviera Magazine VIP Reception at the October 24 celebration

- Lisa Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Casa TeresaORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Casa Teresa announced today that Riviera Orange County and Modern Luxury will serve as the Exclusive Print Media and Official Media Partner for the nonprofit's 50th Anniversary Gala, taking place Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Irvine.The partnership will help increase visibility for Casa Teresa's 50-year legacy of providing pregnant women in crisis with a loving home, compassionate support, and the resources needed to begin their healing journeys and build independent futures for themselves and their children.As part of the collaboration, Riviera Orange County and Modern Luxury will lend their influential print, digital, social, and event platforms to help share Casa Teresa's mission with audiences throughout Orange County.The partnership will also include The Riviera Magazine VIP Reception, an exclusive gathering preceding the gala that will bring together Casa Teresa leadership, supporters, community partners, special guests, and select Riviera advertisers and clients. Diana McBride, Publisher of Riviera Orange County, is expected to welcome guests and share remarks recognizing the significance of Casa Teresa's 50th anniversary.“Riviera Orange County and Modern Luxury have a tremendous ability to connect with people who care deeply about philanthropy, community, and making a meaningful difference,” said Lisa Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Casa Teresa.“Their partnership gives us an important platform to share the stories of the courageous women we serve and introduce Casa Teresa's mission to an even broader audience. We are incredibly grateful to have them alongside us as we celebrate this historic milestone.”The partnership also spotlights Courtney Donley, a Casa Teresa Board Member and Senior Director, Special Events & Donor Experience at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. A“Casa Baby,” Donley was born while her mother was in Casa Teresa's program, giving her a deeply personal connection to the organization's mission.Today, she helps guide the nonprofit that supported her family at the very beginning of her life. Donley has been recognized through Modern Luxury's Dynamic Women program, which celebrates accomplished and influential women making an impact in their professions and communities.Donley will serve as a featured speaker at Casa Teresa's 50th Anniversary Gala, helping connect the organization's history with its vision for the future.“It is an honor to serve Casa Teresa and to help celebrate an organization that has transformed the lives of women and children for five decades, including my own,” said Donley.“Casa Teresa provides much more than housing. It surrounds women with love, hope, compassion, and the practical tools needed to move forward. I am proud to be part of this milestone celebration and grateful to Riviera and Modern Luxury for helping bring greater awareness to this extraordinary mission.”“Modern Luxury is committed to celebrating the people and organizations that strengthen our community,” said McBride.“Casa Teresa's 50 years of service represent an extraordinary legacy of compassion, empowerment, and lasting change. We are proud to help share its story and support this important anniversary celebration.”Founded in 1976 by Neill and Sally Sullivan, Casa Teresa began as a small home created specifically for pregnant women who were alone and without support.Today, the Orange County nonprofit provides five residential programs, shelter and basic necessities, individualized case management, education, parenting and life-skills classes, career development, therapeutic support and alumni services.Casa Teresa's 50th Anniversary Gala is expected to welcome about 500 guests and raise $250,000 to support programs that empower women to heal, become self-reliant, and create safe, stable futures for themselves and their children.Casa Teresa 50th Anniversary GalaDate: Saturday, October 24, 2026Location: Hyatt Regency Irvine17900 Jamboree RoadIrvine, California 92614For additional gala information or to support Casa Teresa, visit .About Casa TeresaFounded in 1976, Casa Teresa is an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide pregnant women in crisis a loving home where they can begin their healing journey. Through compassionate residential programs, individualized case management, education, training, and supportive services, Casa Teresa helps women break destructive cycles, transform their lives, and build thriving futures for themselves and their children. For more information, visit .About Riviera Orange County and Modern LuxuryRiviera Orange County is part of Modern Luxury Media, a leading luxury lifestyle media company that connects influential audiences with the people, places, brands, and philanthropic organizations shaping their communities. Through print, digital, social media, and signature events, Modern Luxury delivers locally relevant storytelling across many of the country's most prominent markets.

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Beginnings: A Casa Teresa Story

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Riviera/Modern Luxury Named Exclusive Print and Official Media Partner for Casa Teresa's 50th Anniversary Gala News Provided By Bennett Unlimited PR October 13, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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