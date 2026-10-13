Hathr.AI Expands Enterprise Deployment For HIPAA-Compliant AI With SSO, SCIM And Administrative Controls

Hathr's Enterprise ( tools support users with a unique need for best in class AI tools as well as government approved privacy, security, and compliance.

New Hathr enterprise capabilities add directory-controlled access, Microsoft Graph, sign-in audits, usage visibility and secure AI workflows on FedRAMP High.

- Samuel Hart, Founder and CEO of HathrDC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- [Hathr ](/ ), a HIPAA-compliant AI platform for regulated industries, today announced expanded enterprise deployment capabilities for healthcare systems, revenue cycle management teams, insurers, government organizations and other compliance-sensitive enterprises.The deployment combines SAML 2.0 single sign-on, SCIM 2.0 provisioning, directory-based roles, managed organizational accounts and an administrative panel for seats, users, sign-in events and usage. An organization's existing identity directory controls who can enter Hathr, what role each person holds and when access ends.Hathr runs Anthropic's Claude models on AWS GovCloud under FedRAMP High authorization. Every HIPAA-compliant Hathr plan includes a signed Business Associate Agreement, and customer data is never used for model training or product development. Additional controls and data-handling details appear in Hathr's [privacy and security overview ](/privacy ).What Is Hathr Enterprise?Hathr Enterprise ( ) is a governed, HIPAA-compliant AI deployment that connects secure generative AI to an organization's existing identity, access and administrative controls.Staff authenticate through SAML 2.0 single sign-on using Microsoft Entra ID or Google Workspace. SCIM 2.0 allows the customer's directory to create, update and deactivate accounts, while directory groups assign administrator and member roles. When an employee is offboarded in the organization's directory, the same process ends that employee's Hathr access.Administrators can review seats in use, users and roles, authentication events and organization-level usage. The sign-in audit log records authentication activity; it is not represented as a log of prompts, outputs or documents. Enterprise plans are priced per seat and can be billed by card or invoice. Current plan information is available on the [Hathr pricing page](/pricing ).Is Hathr HIPAA Compliant?Yes. Hathr's HIPAA-compliant plans include a signed BAA and operate with safeguards designed for Protected Health Information.Hathr combines HIPAA controls with FedRAMP High infrastructure and controls mapped to NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171. The platform supports regulated workflows involving 42 CFR Part 2 data and records protected under 38 U.S.C. § 7332. A non-HIPAA API tier is available for non-PHI use; the BAA claim applies specifically to HIPAA-compliant plans. Developers can review the [Hathr HIPAA-compliant API](/hipaa-compliant-ai-api ).“Healthcare organizations should not have to choose between powerful AI and the identity, access and privacy controls their compliance teams already require,” said Samuel Hart, founder and CEO of Hathr.“Hathr Enterprise puts secure Claude access behind the customer's own directory, so the organization controls every seat from onboarding through offboarding while sensitive data stays inside the compliant boundary.”What Can Organizations Do With Hathr Enterprise?Hathr Enterprise supports medical record review, Medicare quality assurance, documentation review, medical coding and billing support, insurance appeals, policy analysis and other regulated workflows. Its processing stack combines OCR, including handwriting recognition, retrieval-augmented generation across large document collections and compliant tool calling for structured, multi-step work.Hathr can process and store up to 100,000 pages of text in a single workflow. Its [medical record review software ](/solutions/medical-record-review ) can produce dated, cited chronologies, summaries, abstractions and answers grounded in uploaded records. Higher-volume organizations can also use dedicated API deployments and end-to-end automations with user monitoring, token-usage tracking and access controls.Why This Deployment MattersGenerative AI adoption in regulated organizations is an identity, offboarding, auditability, privacy and accountability decision-not only a model-selection decision. A signed BAA governs the vendor relationship; directory-controlled access governs the people using the system. Hathr combines both within its broader [secure AI solutions for regulated industries](/solutions ).About HathrHathr is a HIPAA-compliant AI platform for healthcare and other regulated industries. It combines secure chat, large-document analysis, OCR, retrieval-augmented generation, compliant tool calling, API access and enterprise automations. Every HIPAA-compliant plan includes a signed BAA, and customer data is never used for model training or product development.

Sam Hart

Hathr

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Hathr Expands Enterprise Deployment for HIPAA-Compliant AI With SSO, SCIM and Administrative Controls News Provided By Hathr October 13, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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