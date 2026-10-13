From A Summer Spending Boom To Everyday City Life: Shanghai Summer Shapes A New Urban Consumer Experience

Visitors explore clothing collections at a fashion showroom in Shanghai.

Visitors explore robotics and industrial technology displays at the China International Industry Fair in Shanghai.

Shanghai's Bund Central brings together illuminated historic architecture, shopping and evening strolls.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As China's National Day holiday, the week-long break from October 1 to 7, concluded, Shanghai recorded renewed growth in international arrivals and consumer spending. The 2026 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season has connected culture, shopping, tourism, sport and exhibitions with improvements to payments, tax refunds and visitor services.Under the theme“Shanghai Summer, Join the Family Fun,” the campaign has linked experiences across summer, the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional celebration of family reunion, and the National Day holiday. As the season approaches its conclusion, its activities are strengthening Shanghai's appeal as an international shopping and leisure destination.International Arrivals and Spending Continue to GrowAccording to Shanghai's border inspection authorities, the city recorded 89,000 arrivals by foreign nationals from October 1 to 7. More than 50,000 entered under visa-free arrangements, including China's 240-hour, or 10-day, visa-free transit policy, accounting for nearly 60% of foreign arrivals. Border checkpoints processed 809,000 inbound and outbound passenger journeys, up 3.4% year on year.The 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters coincided with the holiday, bringing overseas players, event personnel and tennis fans to Shanghai and supporting demand for sightseeing, dining and shopping alongside match attendance.Growth has extended beyond the holiday. The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism reported 5.3149 million overseas visitor arrivals in the first half of 2026, up 27.82% year on year, including 5.0215 million overnight arrivals, up 31.19%. During the first three quarters, border authorities recorded 4.68 million arrivals by foreign nationals, an increase of 20.7%, with more than 60% entering under visa-free arrangements.Holiday spending also increased. Combined online and offline spending reached RMB 76.24 billion, up 9.9% year on year, while offline spending rose 15.1% to RMB 40.04 billion.From January to September, sales under Shanghai's departure tax refund scheme increased by 52%. The number of refund application forms issued rose by 270%, while sales under the“buy now, refund now” scheme, which provides eligible overseas shoppers with advance refunds before departure, grew by 140%.Culture, Shopping and Sport Create Experiences for All AgesWith family experiences at its heart, Shanghai Summer features 11 internationally oriented flagship events connecting dining, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment. Sporting events, concerts, museum exhibitions, product launches, markets and waterfront activities offer visitors different ways to explore the city.At the start of summer, Shanghai MovePARK opened at Zhangyuan in Jing'an District, combining family football, accessible sporting challenges, cycling and public sports screenings within a historic neighbourhood of traditional stone-gate houses, known as shikumen. Film screenings and immersive activities at West Bund Dream Center and the Bund Finance Center added further attractions.Music in the Summer Air, Shanghai Disney Resort's 10th-anniversary summer celebrations and the Shanghai Summer International Gaming and Animation Month complemented shopping district pop-ups, food experiences, exhibitions and walking routes.During the National Day holiday, Shanghai recorded 20.2054 million tourist visits and hosted 2,372 commercial performances. Music festivals, international productions, exhibitions and light displays broadened the programme, while the Rolex Shanghai Masters extended beyond the tournament venue through carnival activities, off-site fan zones and themed photo spots.River cruises, markets, historic water towns and educational family outings provided options from central districts to the outskirts. By connecting events with restaurants, hotels, shops and neighbourhood exploration, the city encouraged visitors to discover more during each outing.“Shanghai Summer, Join the Family Fun” also reflects an inclusive approach to different family groups, lifestyles and travel preferences. Museums, performances, global cuisines and waterfront spaces make family-friendly travel part of a wider urban experience.Easier Payments and Smarter Visitor ServicesShanghai continues to improve transport, payments, shopping services and access to information, helping international visitors plan trips and explore with greater ease.The city is expanding tax refund shops and centralised refund service points while developing“buy now, refund now” services. Support for international bank cards and mobile payments is extending into neighbourhoods and smaller businesses. Multilingual assistance, transport guidance and online event information help visitors discover local streets and restaurants alongside major attractions.According to Xinhua, Shanghai's“Hu Xiaoyou” visitor service centre brings together cultural, sporting, tourism, festival and exhibition resources. It offers AI-powered answers, multilingual interaction and personalised itinerary recommendations.Smart terminals for inbound visitors support searches, bookings and payments for exhibitions, attraction tickets, cultural activities, travel products and cultural merchandise. Supporting 10 languages and payments in more than 120 currencies, they connect information with practical booking and purchasing services.From summer through the National Day holiday, Shanghai Summer has brought events, consumer experiences and visitor services together to present an open and welcoming international city. As the season concludes, Shanghai will continue connecting its cultural, retail, tourism, sporting and exhibition offerings with international promotion and improved visitor services, turning seasonal interest into lasting destination awareness.

L BAI

B MINT LTD

+ +44 7463 077291

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From a Summer Spending Boom to Everyday City Life: Shanghai Summer Shapes a New Urban Consumer Experience News Provided By B MINT LTD October 13, 2026, 10:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.