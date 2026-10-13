Boster Bio Expands KO/KD-Validated Antibody Portfolio To Strengthen Specificity Evidence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Explore KO/KD-validated antibodies that provide researchers with experimental evidence to assess antibody specificity and target-dependent detection.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boster Bio is highlighting its continued focus on antibody validation by expanding the experimental evidence available across its KO/KD-validated antibody portfolio. The collection includes antibodies supported by knockout (KO) or knockdown (KD) validation performed internally or documented in published research.Researchers can review Boster Bio's KO/KD-validated antibodies to identify products supported by genetic validation evidence for individual targets.The collection includes antibodies targeting widely studied proteins such as GPX4, RELA/NF-κB p65, PARP1, CDX2, MSH6, TP53, Bax, and LDHA, giving researchers access to additional validation evidence when evaluating antibodies for their experiments.This makes the portfolio especially relevant for researchers who want antibody recommendations based on experimental specificity evidence, not only predicted reactivity, catalog specifications, or application labels.Using Genetic Perturbation to Evaluate Antibody SpecificityKnockout and knockdown models provide researchers with a direct way to examine whether an antibody signal depends on the presence of its intended target.In a knockout validation experiment, antibody performance can be compared between a control sample expressing the target protein and a genetically modified sample in which the corresponding gene has been disrupted. A substantial loss or absence of the expected signal in the knockout sample provides evidence that detection is target-dependent.Knockdown validation applies a related principle by reducing target expression rather than eliminating the gene. The resulting change in antibody signal can provide another line of evidence for evaluating whether the antibody is detecting the intended protein.These approaches help address one of the most important questions researchers face when selecting an antibody: Is the observed signal actually associated with the intended target?Providing Validation Evidence Before Antibodies Reach ResearchersAntibody validation requires appropriate biological samples, experimental controls, application-specific testing, and technical analysis. Genetic validation can require additional resources because suitable knockout (KO) or knockdown (KD) samples must be obtained or generated, either in-house or through a custom knockout cell line service. Researchers can then compare antibody signals in control and KO/KD samples to assess whether detection depends on the presence or expression of the intended target protein.Boster Bio uses KO/KD validation to provide researchers with more experimental information before they select an antibody for their own work.The goal is not simply to add another validation label to a product page. It is to provide evidence researchers can examine when determining whether an antibody is appropriate for their experimental system and intended application.This approach can be particularly valuable in experiments where non-specific detection, unexpected bands, or cross-reactivity could complicate interpretation.KO/KD-Validated Antibodies Across Important Research TargetsBoster Bio's KO/KD-validated collection spans proteins involved in cancer biology, cell death, DNA repair, metabolism, transcriptional regulation, signaling, and other areas of biomedical research.Current examples include Anti-GPX4 Antibody PicoBand, Anti-NF-κB p65/RELA Antibody PicoBand, Anti-PARP/PARP1 Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody, Anti-CDX2 Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody, Anti-p53/TP53 Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody, Anti-Bax Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody, and Anti-LDHA Antibody PicoBandRather than presenting antibody specificity as a standalone claim, KO/KD validation gives researchers an experimental comparison that can contribute to their assessment of antibody performance.The growing collection also makes it easier for researchers to identify antibodies where genetic validation evidence is already available during experiment planning.Researchers comparing KO/KD-validated antibodies with broader application-tested reagents can also explore Boster Bio's primary antibodies.KO/KD Validation Is Part of a Broader Validation StrategyBoster Bio uses multiple validation approaches to characterize antibody performance across applications and sample types.Depending on the antibody and application, this can include testing across multiple tissues or cell lines, biological or chemical treatment controls, independent antibody comparison, genetic perturbation, application-specific testing, and assessment of lot-to-lot performance.No single validation method establishes that an antibody will perform identically in every experimental context.For example, loss of an expected Western blot signal in a knockout sample can provide strong evidence for target-dependent detection in that Western blot system. It does not automatically establish that the same antibody will perform specifically in immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, flow cytometry, or another application.For this reason, researchers should evaluate validation evidence in the context of the application, sample type, species, experimental conditions, and controls relevant to their own study.Giving Researchers More Evidence for Antibody SelectionReproducible research depends in part on the quality and characterization of the reagents used to generate experimental data.By investing in KO/KD validation and other complementary validation approaches, Boster Bio aims to give researchers more information for assessing antibodies before incorporating them into experiments.The objective is to give researchers more than a catalog claim when deciding which antibody to use. KO/KD validation helps researchers evaluate whether an observed signal is target-dependent, while broader validation data can help determine whether the antibody is appropriate for the intended application and sample type.For researchers asking which antibodies have stronger specificity evidence, KO/KD-validated antibodies provide a practical starting point for antibody selection.About Boster BioBoster Bio Technology is a life science research reagent and service provider established in 1993. The company develops primary antibodies, ELISA kits, recombinant proteins, and other research reagents while providing custom antibody development, protein expression, antibody validation, and assay services.Boster Bio reports a portfolio of more than 40,000 antibodies and products cited in more than 70,000 publications. The company uses multiple validation strategies to characterize antibody performance and provide researchers with experimental evidence relevant to antibody selection and research reproducibility.For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.Media ContactBoster Biological Technology3942 Valley AvePleasanton, CA 94566, USA(888) 466-3604...

CJ Xia

Boster Bio

+1 888-466-3604

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Boster Bio Expands KO/KD-Validated Antibody Portfolio to Strengthen Specificity Evidence News Provided By Boster Bio October 13, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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