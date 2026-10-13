Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Presents Medium-Term Targets At Capital Markets Day: Revenue Of More Than EUR 70 Million With An EBITDA Margin Of 2530%

Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group presents medium-term targets at Capital Markets Day: revenue of more than EUR 70 million with an EBITDA margin of 25–30%

13.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



2026 guidance: pro forma revenue of EUR 9.6 million

EBITDA break-even in 2028/2029 at revenue of around EUR 20 million Four brands: nolivius structures, Nundara tokenizes, Effecta1 distributes, and VolksInvest enables investors FINEXITY Group (ISIN DE000A40ET88, Xetra: FXT), operator of a digital trading venue infrastructure for tokenized securities, presented its strategy at its first Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt and, for the first time, published medium-term targets for the Group and its four brands nolivius, Nundara, Effecta1, and VolksInvest. At the core of the strategy is an integrated infrastructure for tokenized securities, from issuance to trading and settlement.

2026 guidance and medium-term Group targets

2026 guidance (pro forma): revenue of EUR 9.6 million, EBITDA of EUR −3.5 million

EBITDA break-even: targeted for 2028/2029 at revenue of around EUR 20 million

Medium term (three to five years): revenue of more than EUR 70 million with an EBITDA margin of 25–30%

Infrastructure as the growth driver: 70–80% of revenue from Nundara and Effecta1

Contribution of the four brands to the medium-term revenue target

Nundara (tokenization, register, trading, and settlement): revenue of more than EUR 25 million (around 35%), EBITDA margin of 50–55%

Effecta1 (liability umbrella for 45+ tied agents): revenue of more than EUR 25 million (around 35%), EBITDA margin of 8–10%

nolivius (structuring and issuance): revenue of more than EUR 10 million (around 15%), EBITDA margin of 35–40%

VolksInvest (digital access for retail investors): revenue of more than EUR 10 million (around 15%), EBITDA margin of 15–20%

Revenue from the planned white-label offering for other trading venues is not included. Pro forma figures and information on Effecta1 assume completion of the acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH, which remains subject to BaFin's ownership control procedure.

Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group:“Europe wants a single capital market, and that requires a common infrastructure. Five of the six stages of the capital markets value chain are already up and running with us. With the planned DLT TSS license for trading and settlement, we will close the chain and be able to pool liquidity in tokenized securities on Nundara.”

Verifiable milestones through 2028

FINEXITY plans to submit its application for a DLT trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) before the end of 2026. In 2027, funds and equities are set to follow on Nundara, and VolksInvest is to become an online broker. From 2028, Nundara is to offer trading and settlement of tokenized securities in a regulated system under the DLT TSS license, in each case subject to regulatory approval.

Michael Ost, Deputy CEO of FINEXITY Group:“As we expand our infrastructure, our revenue is shifting towards recurring, high-margin income from listing, connectivity, and trading. That is why revenue and profitability will grow significantly faster than our costs over the medium term.”

Expanding capital markets communication

FINEXITY will also present its strategy at the following capital markets conferences:

Date Event October 15, 2026 m:access Analyst Conference October 22, 2026 ODDO BHF ART 2026 November 11, 2026 42nd MKK – Munich Capital Market Conference November 16, 2026 Equity Forum Winter 1on1-Summit November 17, 2026 mwb inspired November 18, 2026 Vienna Impact Investment Forum & Vienna Capital Market Conference November 23, 2026 German Equity Forum (EKF), Frankfurt am Main

To pursue potentially higher revenue and earnings targets, the company is currently considering raising additional growth capital in the form of equity or debt. No decision has yet been made on the scope, structure, or timing of any such measures.

About FINEXITY

The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source - regulated and operational since 2020 - complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group is represented at six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (the online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta1 (distribution hub and liability umbrella).

Via its proprietary infrastructure, the Group already connects more than 300 issuances from over 50 issuers with more than 84,0002 registered investors.

1 The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.

2 FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000. Pro forma figures, unaudited, for illustrative purposes only.

Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail: ... E-Mail: ...l

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

Disclaimer:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, in particular regarding the strategy, milestones, mid-term targets and path to profitability of FINEXITY Group as well as the planned establishment of a DLT trading and settlement system. These statements are based on the current assessments, plans and assumptions of the Management Board and constitute neither forecasts nor assurances. They are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, in particular with regard to regulatory authorisations and approvals - including authorisation under the EU DLT Pilot Regime and the ownership control procedure of BaFin in connection with the acquisition of Effecta GmbH - the granting and timing of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual developments may differ materially from these statements. Finexity AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except where required by law.

This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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