Tanuj Virwani Talks About Experimenting With Iphone Filmmaking For Thriller 'Naash'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani has opened up about his experience of directing 'Naash,' a thriller shot on an iPhone, in which he also serves as writer and producer.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared how he experimented with the filmmaking process while shooting much of the film at his farmhouse in Lonavala with his friends. Tanuj described the experience as both exciting and challenging, particularly while filming a thriller at night with limited resources.

Talking about the experience, Tanuj shared,“Naash is a thriller, and the whole experience of making it has been extremely exciting and challenging for me. I wanted to experiment with the medium and see how far we could push ourselves creatively by shooting on an iPhone. A lot of it was shot at my farmhouse in Lonavala, and I also shot with my friends, which made the experience very personal. But shooting a thriller on a phone at night was genuinely very scary! When you're working in the dark, trying to create the right atmosphere and capture the tension with limited resources, the entire experience becomes incredibly immersive. It was a different kind of filmmaking experience altogether.”

Virwani further stated,“Having worked largely in the long-format storytelling space on OTT, I also wanted to test the waters with something more finite yet episodic in nature. The idea was to create a story that has a defined narrative but still leaves viewers wanting to come back for every new episode.”

“I find that format exciting because it allows you to experiment with storytelling while keeping the audience invested in what happens next. With Naash, I wanted to explore that space, challenge myself creatively and see how an unconventional approach to filmmaking could serve the story.”

Tanuj Virwani has written, produced, and directed“Naash.” The film reflects his desire to explore storytelling beyond the traditional boundaries of filmmaking. The thriller stars Tanuj Virwani, Madhurima Roy, Nibedita Pal, Sunny Rajani and others.