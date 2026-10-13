Gujarat: BJP Dominates Gandhinagar Civic Polls With 38 Seats Cong Improves Tally, AAP Wiped Out

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained control of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), winning 38 of the 44 seats in the civic elections, while the Congress increased its tally from two seats in 2021 to five.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won one seat in the previous election, failed to open its account this time, with an Independent candidate winning the remaining seat.

The results, declared on Tuesday, gave the BJP a clear majority in the state capital's civic body, although its tally fell by three seats from the 41 it won in the 2021 election.

The Congress made its gains primarily in Ward 6, where its entire four-member panel was elected, and Ward 7, where it won one seat.

The BJP won all four seats in nine wards and three of the four seats in Ward 7, while an Independent candidate secured a seat in Ward 2.

The election covered 44 seats across 11 wards, with 130 candidates in the fray. Polling was held on October 11, recording a turnout of 59.25 per cent, with 1,54,045 of the 2,59,985 registered voters exercising their franchise.

Ward 4 recorded the highest turnout at 74.78 per cent, while Ward 5 had the lowest at 48.63 per cent. Counting began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Ward 1, the BJP won all four seats through Shilpaben Thakor, who secured 6,366 votes; Anjanaben Mehta, who received 5,998; Gaurang Patel, who polled 7,485; and Maheshkumar Chaudhary, who secured 5,743.

In Ward 2, the BJP won three seats, with Anilsinh Vaghela receiving 7,768 votes, Arvindji Thakor 6,480 and Sonalben Vaghela 4,933. Independent candidate Dipikaben Vaghela won the fourth seat with 4,909 votes.

The BJP swept Ward 3, where Ankit Barot secured 5,581 votes, Umeshbhai Jaha 4,920, Sonaliben Patel 4,539 and Mittalben Khimsuriya 4,400. It also won all four seats in Ward 4, with Jaspalsinh Bihola securing 8,177 votes, Josnaben Thakor 7,719, Mittalben Vaghela 7,172 and Rupsing Thakor with 7,006.

In Ward 5, the BJP's four winners were Kanaiyalal Desai, who received 3,991 votes; Kinjalkumar Patel, 3,936; Hemaben Bhatt, 3,934; and Dhvani Shah, 3,893.

The Congress secured a complete sweep in Ward 6. Karmajeetsinh Vaghela won with 4,729 votes, followed by Meghna Rabari with 4,469, Mehulkumar Rathod with 4,422 and Hansaben Ninama with 3,957. Ward 7 returned three BJP candidates and one Congress candidate.

Kinjalben Thakor won with 7,306 votes, Sonalben Vaghela with 7,044 and Shaileshkumar Patel with 6,870. Congress candidate Naginbhai Nadiya secured 6,130 votes.

The BJP won all four seats in Ward 8 through Amita Upadhyay, who received 9,405 votes; Mehulbhai Patel, 9,344; Manisha Prajapati, 8,762; and Vishnuji Thakor, 8,405.

In Ward 9, the BJP's winners were Jayantibhai Dabhi, with 8,964 votes; Mahendrabhai Patel, also known as Das, with 8,950; Vaidehi Raval, with 8,930; and Sharadaben Thakor, with 8,636.

The BJP also swept Ward 10, where Gaurangbhai Patel received 11,175 votes, Tanvi Patel, 10,639, Dharmendrakumar Nayi, 9,827, and Vilasba Vaghela, 9,607.

In Ward 11, the BJP's four winners were Kamuben Thakor, who secured 9,804 votes; Jashwantlal Patel, 9,530; Sejalben Parmar, 9,271; and Ravi Patel, 9,030.

The outcome leaves the BJP with 38 seats, the Congress with five and an Independent with one, while the AAP has no representation in the corporation.

In the previous election, the BJP had won 41 seats, the Congress two and the AAP one. The results therefore consolidate the BJP's majority while marking a modest recovery for the Congress in Gandhinagar's municipal politics.