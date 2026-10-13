Premarket Movers: MU, ASTS, ADBE Slide As China Chip Threat And Analyst Downgrades Rattle Stocks



Micron fell nearly 2.4% premarket amid reports of CXMT's new server-memory chip architecture.

Piper Sandler downgraded AST SpaceMobile to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and cut its price target to $54 from $98, citing uncertainty around satellite launch timelines in 2026 and 2027. HSBC downgraded Adobe to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and lowered its price target, citing risks from reports of a free, open-source alternative to its Creative Cloud software.

Micron Technology (MU), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Adobe (ADBE) shares declined in premarket trading on Tuesday as concerns over Chinese memory-chip competition and analyst downgrades weighed on the stocks.

Micron came under pressure after a report on a new Chinese server-memory architecture, while AST SpaceMobile and Adobe faced lower ratings and price targets from brokerages.

MU Falls As Chinese Chip Competition Draws Attention

Micron shares fell more than 2.7% before the opening bell on Tuesday, extending a 3.9% decline in the previous session. The drop followed a report that China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) was developing a new server-memory cell architecture called“4F square.” Comments from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about advances in Chinese memory chips also came as Micron shares faced pressure.

The concerns were reflected in retail commentary on Stocktwits, where one trader said,“100% going to drop 50$ opening.”

ASTS Slides After Piper Sandler Downgrade

AST SpaceMobile dropped 3.5% in premarket trading after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and cut its price target to $54 from $98. The brokerage cited lower confidence in the company's satellite launch pace in 2026 and 2027, according to TheFly.

It also pointed to SpaceX's growing ambitions in the direct-to-cell market after it decided Friday to buy mobile spectrum for $8 billion. Piper Sandler noted that if SpaceX sought to disadvantage mobile network operators, it could theoretically limit launch availability for partners such as AST SpaceMobile.

ADBE Drops After HSBC Cuts Rating

Adobe shares fell 1.4% after HSBC downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and lowered its price target to $267 from $310.

The brokerage highlighted media reports that ArtCraft had released a free, open-source,“auto-coded” clone of Adobe's Creative Cloud suite. The software reportedly includes versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, Acrobat, After Effects and InDesign.

ArtCraft has said it aims to achieve“100% feature parity” with Adobe's software within a month. HSBC lowered its earnings estimates to account for the risk that some amateur retail users could move away from Adobe's products, adding that the reports pose a headline risk for the company.

MU, ASTS, ADBE Stocks: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Micron (MU) was 'neutral,' while message volume was 'high' at the time of writing. The stock has surged over 250% year-to-date.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) had 'bullish' retail sentiment and 'extremely high' message volume. Its shares have fallen 27% year-to-date.

Adobe (ADBE) had 'neutral' retail sentiment and 'high' message volume on Stocktwits. Its shares are down nearly 33% since the start of the year.

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