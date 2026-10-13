Congress Made CEC A Minister, Gave Ticket To Another: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday hit out at Congress, raising concerns over the opposition's own record in the context of their relationship with former Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) of India. He said Congress in the past gave an election ticket to a CEC while making another a minister in their government and appointing two election commissioners as Governors.

"Congress raises questions about the Election Commission while ignoring its own track record. If you look at Rahul Gandhi's (Congress') track record: they gave a party ticket to one Election Commissioner, made another a Minister, and appointed two as Governors,” Goyal said while addressing a press conference here.

Goyal lists past instances

The Union Minister stated that TN Seshan, who served as the 10th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India from 1990 to 1996, was fielded by Congress against veteran BJP leader LK Advani.“They fielded TN Seshan against LK Advani,” Goyal said.

Seshan was fielded by Congress from Gandhinagar constituency in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls. He, however, lost the election to Advani.

Goyal further said that MS Gill, who served as CEC of India from 1996, was awarded Padma Vibhushan while holding the constitutional post. He was later made a Union Minister, he added.“MS Gill, a sitting CEC, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. This was done to reward his sycophancy. He later joined the Congress party and was made a Union Minister,” Goyal said.

“RK Dwivedi was made a Governor within two months of his retirement. Naveen Chawla was made CEC by Sonia Gandhi, even when she was not in the government,” he added. RK Dwivedi served as CEC from 1982 and he was appointed as Governor of Gujarat from 1986.

Goyal said that despite the recommendation of removal, Naveen Chawla was made the 16th CEC.“Gopalaswami recommended that Naveen Chawla be removed, but instead, Naveen Chawla was made the CEC. Ratna U Kelkar was the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala. Immediately after the elections, the Chief Minister appointed him as his Chief Advisor,” Goyal said.

Context: Opposition's protest against current EC

This comes as the BJP has come under fire, with Congress and the entire opposition demanding the sacking of sitting CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The opposition has also alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

Earlier on Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry has flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging aspects of the ECI's ongoing SIR drive. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)