Man Finds Rare 6.03-Carat Yellow Diamond While Livestreaming In US Park

A gem hunter unearthed a stunning 6.03-carat yellow diamond at a state park in Arkansas, US. The remarkable find, made while livestreaming his search, has drawn attention for both the stone's unusual shape and the rare opportunity that allowed him to discover it.

Jack Pearadin made the discovery in January while searching through rocks collected from a field at Crater of Diamonds State Park. What began as an ordinary hunt suddenly took an extraordinary turn when he spotted something glowing in a pile of gravel.

“I was about eight feet away, and for some reason I turned back and saw it glowing from the center of the pile,” Pearadin said, according to a press release from the state park.

A TikTok video documenting the moment captured Pearadin's stunned reaction as he rinsed gravel in a bucket before revealing the glimmering stone. He could be heard exclaiming, 'Oh my God!” as the discovery unfolded.

Park staff later confirmed that the yellow diamond weighed just over six carats. Measuring approximately the size of a gumdrop, the 6.03-carat gemstone has since been named the“American Dream”.

Rare Diamond's Unusual Shape Stuns Park Officials

The diamond has attracted attention not only because of its size but also because of its distinctive crystal structure.

Waymon Cox, assistant superintendent at Crater of Diamonds State Park, described the gemstone as an exceptional find, highlighting its unusual symmetry and rare formation.

“This diamond is absolutely stunning to see!” park assistant superintendent Waymon Cox said in a statement.“It has a very symmetrical, rounded surface and appears to be a hexoctahedron, a 48-sided crystal. The shape is fairly rare, as most Crater diamonds tend to have 12 or 24 faces.”

The discovery also underscores the geological uniqueness of the park, which allows visitors to search for diamonds and keep any gemstones they uncover.

Nathan Renfro, a senior manager at the Gemological Institute of America, told The Associated Press that the park offers an unusual opportunity for amateur gem hunters.

“It's a pretty remarkable operation that that's available to the public,” Renfro said.“Most diamond mines are super high security.”

Arkansas Park Lets Visitors Keep Their Diamond Finds

According to the park's website, visitors can search a 37-acre plowed field at Crater of Diamonds State Park. The area represents the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater and contains rocks, minerals and gemstones that visitors can collect and take home.

Although ladders and battery-operated or motor-driven mining equipment are prohibited, visitors can bring other tools or rent equipment from the park to assist with their search.

The park has a long history of extraordinary discoveries. Since becoming an Arkansas state park in 1972, visitors had found more than 37,377 diamonds there as of January 2026, according to its website.

Among the most famous discoveries is the“Uncle Sam”, a 40.23-carat diamond recognised as the largest diamond ever found in the United States. The historic stone is now displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History as part of its“Great American Diamonds” exhibit.

'American Dream' Diamond Could Fetch $250,000

Pearadin named his newly discovered gemstone the“American Dream”, drawing inspiration from The Chords' 1954 song“Sh-Boom (Life Could Be a Dream)” and the fact that the discovery took place during the year marking America's 250th anniversary, according to the park.

The gem hunter told the AP that he hopes to sell the diamond online and share the proceeds with fellow gem hunter Michael Schumacher of Wisconsin.

While Pearadin said collectors had suggested that the stone could be worth upwards of $1 million, gem appraisers told the AP that a diamond of its size and origin would more likely sell for around $250,000.

Despite the potential value of the discovery, Pearadin said the thrill of the hunt had always mattered more to him than the prospect of striking it rich.

“I personally was never looking for this-I just enjoy the experience,” he said, according to park officials.“I was never expecting this diamond; it's amazing to find it!”