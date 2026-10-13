Falguni Pathak's Garba Night Gets Avengers: Doomsday Twist As 'Latverian Witches' Dance To Her Songs (WATCH)

Falguni Pathak's Garba night is known for its infectious music, colourful outfits and energetic dance moves. But this year, three unexpected guests brought a Marvel-inspired twist to the Navratri celebrations, leaving social media users amused.

At a recent Garba event featuring the singer, three attendees dressed as 'Latverian witches' turned heads with their striking costumes. Their dramatic appearance stood out amid the traditional ethnic wear and festive atmosphere, giving the evening an unlikely connection to Marvel's upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

A video shared on X by user @pallavipandeyy captured the trio in their elaborate outfits as people around them joined the Garba celebrations. The costumes featured flowing capes, long gowns, gloves and metallic silver masks, along with chains and malas. Shades of black, purple, gold and mustard added to their fantasy-inspired look.

Watch the viral video here:

At this rate, Avengers: Doomsday is going to end with Falguni Pathak saving the multiverse Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) October 12, 2026

Rather than staying on the sidelines, the three joined the festivities, making the contrast between their mysterious appearance and the colourful dance floor even more striking.

The video quickly became a talking point online, with users imagining what would happen if the Marvel universe collided with a Falguni Pathak concert. One X user joked about the singer becoming an unlikely superhero, writing,“At this rate, Avengers: Doomsday is going to end with Falguni Pathak saving the multiverse.”

Another comment read,“Doomsday will return in Garba.” A third user brought Doctor Doom into the conversation, writing,“Letvarian witches ne falguni pathak kay gaane sunaa kar Dr Doom ko kaboo kiya.”

The reactions continued, with one user calling the sight the“Best thing I've seen on X today” and comparing it to a memorable internet character from a few years ago. Another joked,“Dressed upFor Halloween but took the wrong turn.” Someone else played along with the superhero theme, saying,“Garbaa and Dandiya will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

The unusual appearance added a playful pop-culture moment to a celebration rooted in music and tradition. With Falguni Pathak's songs providing the soundtrack, the 'Latverian witches' gave the internet an unexpected crossover to enjoy.

The viral moment is another example of how Navratri celebrations can bring together traditional festivities, creative costumes and internet humour.