“Inspiring”: Swiss Envoy Plays Garba At Gujarat Navratri Event, Draws Praise Online

The Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan joined the Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, sharing glimpses of an evening filled with traditional Garba, devotion and festive cheer. The event, hosted by Member of Parliament Dr Hemang Joshi, brought together around 50,000 people to celebrate Navratri and Gujarat's rich cultural heritage. In a social media post, the Swiss envoy highlighted the spirit of the festival, the unifying power of traditions and the joy of celebrating cultural diversity. The post also drew appreciation from social media users, who praised India's vibrant traditions and the spirit of togetherness reflected in the celebrations.

Swiss Envoy Shares Navratri Celebrations In Gujarat

In a social media post, the Maya Tissafi described the event as an inspiring evening that celebrated the spirit of Navratri. The festivities featured Garba, Gujarat's traditional folk dance, which brings people together through music, movement and devotion.

The envoy noted that around 50,000 people had participated in the celebrations and described the energy and unity on display as remarkable. The post also highlighted how Navratri reflects Gujarat's cultural heritage and demonstrates the power of traditions to connect people across generations and borders.

Extending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the festival, the envoy expressed hope that Navratri would bring joy, prosperity and happiness.

What an inspiring evening, celebrating the spirit of #Navratri, graciously hosted by MP @drhemangjoshimp. The festivities continued with Garba - the traditional folk dance of Gujarat that brings people together in a vibrant celebration of devotion, culture and community.

With around 50,000 people joining the festivities, the energy and unity on display were truly remarkable. Navratri beautifully reflects Gujarat's rich cultural heritage and the power of traditions to connect people across generations and borders.

Warmest wishes to all celebrating Navratri! May the festival bring joy, prosperity and happiness. ✨

#SwitzerlandIndia #Culture #Gujarat #Navratri

@SopaanIndia | @AmbassadorMohta | @incredibleindia | @GujaratTourism | @SwissEmbassyIND

- Maya Tissafi (@SwissAmbIND) October 11, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

The post received positive responses from social media users, with commenters appreciating the cultural significance of Garba and the way Indian traditions bring people together.

One user commented: "Absolutely gorgeous."

@SwissAmbIND @drhemangjoshimp Absolutely gorgeous

- Vishal (@RedPilledVishal) October 12, 2026

Another user highlighted the importance of preserving and celebrating India's cultural heritage, writing: "India's culture and traditions bring the world together. Garba is not just a dance; it's a symbol of devotion, unity, and joy. We should be proud of our rich cultural heritage. Jai Mata Di!"

@SwissAmbIND @drhemangjoshimp India's culture and traditions bring the world together. Garba is not just a dance; it's a symbol of devotion, unity, and joy. We should be proud of our rich cultural heritage. Jai Mata Di!

- FOUNDER CHAI WALA ☕ (@founder_chai) October 11, 2026

The reactions reflected appreciation for the festival's vibrant atmosphere and its message of devotion, unity and cultural pride.