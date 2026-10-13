WATCH: Rajkot Women Perform Sword Dance On Bikes And Jeeps During Navratri, Video Goes Viral

Gujarat's Navratri celebrations are known for their lively Garba dances, bright traditional clothes, and devotion to Goddess Durga. But in Rajkot, a group of women have taken the holiday spirit to a whole new level with an amazing show of Talwar Raas, or sword dance, which combines traditional martial arts with dangerous stunts on bikes and jeeps.

There are several videos of the acts going around on social media. They show women with swords while riding on cars at Rajvi Palace, which is also known as Ranjit Vilas Palace, in Rajkot. The people who took part wore traditional clothes and carefully practiced their sword-handling moves. It was an impressive show of courage, teamwork, and cultural pride.

Talwar Raas is linked to the martial arts practices of the Kshatriya and Rajput groups in Gujarat. During Navratri, the art form shows bravery, discipline, and loyalty to Goddess Durga, who stands for power and the victory of good over evil. The shows also honour a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Kshatriya Rajput women performed the traditional Sword Raas at Rajvi Palace during Navratri, displaying sword-fighting skills while riding bikes and jeeps. (12.10) ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

This year, the show got a lot of attention for its daring set, with women performing sword routines while riding bikes and jeeps. The performance was especially impressive because it combined traditional Raas with stunts done on vehicles. The performers also showed how well they could coordinate their movements while holding swords.

The performance highlights how traditional art forms continue to evolve while retaining their cultural roots. For the participants, Talwar Raas is not merely a festive spectacle but also a way to preserve their community's heritage and introduce younger generations to its martial traditions.