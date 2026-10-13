Nickel Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis, 2034

The global nickel market size was valued at USD 46.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 49.88 billion in 2026 to USD 88.96 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the nickel market with a market share of 52.4% in 2025.

Nickel is a naturally occurring, lustrous, silvery-white metal with a slight golden hue. Nickel possesses five stable isotopes, remains solid at room temperature, and has a boiling point of 2730°C and a melting point of 1455°C. The nickel market is tracked under HSN Code 7502 (unwrought nickel) and SIC Code 3339 (primary smelting and refining of nonferrous metals, except copper and aluminum).

2025 Market Size: USD 46.4 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 49.88 billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 88.96 billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.5%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 52.4% Fastest-growing region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 6.8%

By Type

Leading Segment: Wrought Nickel Market Share in 2025: 31.7% By Applications

Fastest-growing Segment: Batteries CAGR: 8.9% (2026–2034)

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

High-Pressure Acid Leaching Expands Laterite Ore Utilization

The need to recover nickel from abundant laterite deposits is encouraging mining companies to adopt high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL), which uses elevated temperatures, pressure, and sulfuric acid to extract nickel and cobalt from suitable low-grade ores. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Indonesia produced approximately 2.2 million metric tons of nickel in 2024, reflecting the importance of laterite-rich regions in global nickel supply. This transition supports the development of new nickel resources and battery-material feedstocks while increasing the importance of acid management, tailings control, and efficient processing operations.

Nickel Processing Shifts Toward Battery-Grade Intermediates

The demand for nickel-based lithium-ion batteries is encouraging refiners to convert nickel ores and intermediates into battery-grade nickel sulfate and mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) for cathode manufacturing. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Indonesia's nickel content in nickel-cobalt hydroxide intermediates reached an estimated 290,000 metric tons in 2024, compared with 180,000 metric tons in 2023. This transition strengthens the role of specialized refining facilities and high-purity processing technologies, enabling nickel producers to supply battery manufacturers with materials that meet specific chemical and quality requirements.

Stainless Steel Production and Nickel Recycling Strengthen Nickel Demand and Secondary Metal Availability

Demand from stainless steel manufacturers supports nickel consumption because the metal improves corrosion resistance, strength, and durability. Applications in construction, food processing, chemical plants, and industrial machinery sustain nickel procurement for stainless steel production. For example, manufacturers use nickel-containing stainless steel in chemical storage tanks and food processing equipment, supporting continued demand from industrial users.

The recovery of nickel from stainless steel scrap, spent industrial alloys, and end-of-life products provides manufacturers with an alternative to newly mined metal. The Nickel Institute reports that approximately 68% of nickel available from consumer products was recycled in 2010, demonstrating the established role of secondary nickel supply. For example, stainless steel recycling facilities recover nickel-bearing scrap and return it to steelmaking furnaces for use in new stainless steel products. This process improves raw material availability, reduces reliance on primary extraction, and supports supply continuity for nickel-consuming industries.

Global Nickel Oversupply and High Processing Costs Reduce Producer Profitability and Production Efficiency

Global nickel oversupply and weak prices reduce producer profitability because excess supply, particularly from Indonesia, puts downward pressure on market prices and makes high-cost mining operations less competitive. Consequently, lower profit margins, mine closures, and delayed investment can limit capacity expansion and weaken the long-term development of the nickel market.

High processing costs and lower-grade laterite ores limit nickel production efficiency because extraction requires energy-intensive processing, specialized equipment, and additional treatment to produce battery-grade materials. The International Renewable Energy Agency identifies laterite deposits in Indonesia and the Philippines as lower-grade ores that require more energy-intensive processing, while high-pressure acid leaching projects can face substantial cost overruns and delays. These challenges increase capital requirements and operating expenses, making some projects less competitive and restricting investment in nickel processing capacity and the expansion of the nickel market.

Nickel Powder and Nickel Chemicals Expand Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing, Electroplating, and Surface Protection

Nickel powder producers, advanced materials suppliers, and metal 3D-printing companies can serve aerospace, energy, and industrial equipment manufacturers that require complex, heat-resistant components. The US Department of Energy identifies additive manufacturing as a technology that can reduce material waste and improve manufacturing efficiency, creating opportunities for specialized nickel powder grades. Companies such as Höganäs and Sandvik can expand revenue through powder sales, customized materials, and long-term supply agreements.

Nickel chemical producers, specialty coating suppliers, and metal finishing companies can serve automotive, electronics, and industrial equipment manufacturers with corrosion-resistant and wear-resistant coatings. The Nickel Institute reports that more than 150,000 tonnes of nickel are deposited worldwide annually through electroplating, highlighting the scale of this application. Companies such as Atotech and MacDermid Enthone can capture additional revenue through specialized plating chemicals, customized coating solutions, and long-term industrial supply contracts.

The wrought nickel segment dominated the nickel market with a market share of 31.7% in 2025, owing to its use in industrial equipment, corrosion-resistant components, and applications requiring high mechanical strength and durability.

The nickel-chromium alloys segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, driven by demand for heat-resistant materials in chemical processing equipment, power generation systems, and high-temperature industrial applications.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

The stainless steel segment dominated the nickel market with a market share of 62.8% in 2025, attributed to nickel's role in improving corrosion resistance, durability, and performance across construction, industrial equipment, and transportation applications.

The batteries segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, fueled by demand for nickel-containing battery chemistries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, where nickel contributes to high energy density and vehicle range.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The Asia Pacific nickel market accounted for the largest regional share of 52.4% in 2025.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry targets domestic battery manufacturing capacity of 150 GWh per year between 2030 and the mid-2030s. This target could influence nickel requirements for battery chemistries used in electric vehicles and energy storage.

China's raw nickel demand is projected to reach approximately 2.72 million tonnes by 2030, reflecting the metal's importance in the country's industrial and battery supply chains. This outlook highlights potential opportunities for nickel producers and processors serving these applications.

NITI Aayog estimates India's nickel requirements for 2025–2030 at approximately 133,218 tonnes under its Current Policy Scenario and 253,940 tonnes under its Net Zero Scenario. These projections highlight the potential influence of clean-energy development on the country's nickel requirements.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

The Europe nickel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

The U.K. Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre estimates that annual nickel demand for domestic battery manufacturing could reach approximately 90,000 tonnes by 2030 under a nickel-rich battery scenario. This outlook creates potential opportunities for nickel suppliers and processors serving the battery industry.

The European Commission's Joint Research Centre projects that EU battery-sector nickel demand could reach approximately 214,000–266,000 tonnes by 2030, depending on the battery-demand scenario. Germany's role in the European automotive and battery supply chains makes these projections relevant to its nickel market.

The North America nickel market accounted for 15.3% of the global market share in 2025.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that electric-vehicle batteries, stationary storage batteries, and solid-oxide electrolyzers could account for approximately 78% of U.S. nickel demand by 2035 under its highest-demand scenario. This projected shift highlights the importance of energy technologies in shaping future nickel requirements.

Natural Resources Canada targets a 20% increase in domestic production of key critical minerals above 2022 levels by 2030, including nickel. This objective creates opportunities to expand Canadian nickel mining and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The nickel market is moderately consolidated, with competition involving nickel mining companies and suppliers of nickel products for stainless steel, batteries, and industrial applications. The leading players in the nickel market are Tsingshan Holding Group, Jinchuan Group, Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), Glencore Plc, and Vale S.A., collectively accounting for approximately 39% of global primary nickel production in 2025.

Established players compete primarily on resource availability, production capacity, ore quality, processing efficiency, cost control, product purity, supply chain integration, and long-term relationships with industrial customers. Emerging and regional players compete through specialized nickel processing, cost-efficient production methods, localized supply networks, recycling technologies, lower-carbon production practices, and customized nickel products for battery and other high-performance applications.

Vale S.A. Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) BHP Group Glencore Plc Anglo American Plc Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd. Sherritt International Corporation Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Eramet Group South32 Limited MCC (Metallurgical Corporation of China) Limited Tsingshan Holding Group Poseidon Nickel Limited

July 2026: PT Vale Indonesia commenced commercial sales of nickel limonite ore from its Pomalaa mining block while simultaneously operating the Sorowako, Bahodopi, and Pomalaa mines, marking a major expansion of its nickel production and commercial portfolio. May 2025: Eramet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's Danantara Indonesia and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) to explore the establishment of a strategic investment platform for integrated upstream and downstream nickel projects, supporting the country's EV battery supply chain. February 2025: Anglo American agreed to sell its Brazilian nickel business to MMG Singapore Resources for up to USD 500 million as part of its portfolio simplification strategy and increased focus on copper and iron ore operations. January 2025: PT Vale Indonesia began commercial nickel ore sales from its Bahodopi mine, creating a new revenue stream alongside nickel matte production and expanding its mining operations in Indonesia.