Chinese Court Rejects Case, Victims Can't Recover 61,000 Bitcoin

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Chinese victims of an alleged investment fraud have suffered a setback in their attempt to recoverseized by the UK government. In a ruling handed down by London's High Court, a judge said the question of whether the claimants hold property rights in the seized cryptocurrency must be assessed under, not English law.

The decision determines which legal system will govern the ownership analysis, but it does not settle the underlying dispute about who ultimately has enforceable rights to the Bitcoin. Those issues will be addressed in the next phase of the case, according to court reporting.

The High Court ruled that Chinese law governs whether the fraud victims have property rights in the seized Bitcoin. Justice Mark Turner rejected attempts to apply English law, or a hybrid approach, to the victims' claims. The ruling does not decide final ownership; it directs the court on which legal framework to use. Victims' representatives are reportedly preparing an appeal, with the next stage expected to focus on expert evidence of Chinese law.

Key takeawaysHigh Court limits English-law route to ownership

On Monday, Justice Mark Turner rejected arguments from the victims' side that English law should be applied to determine ownership of the seized assets. The claimants had sought to position English law as the governing framework, hoping it would support a direct ownership claim rather than limiting them to recovering only as unsecured creditors through compensation.

Instead, Turner concluded that Chinese law should determine whether the victims have property rights in the Bitcoin. In explaining his reasoning, the judge pointed to where the harm occurred and where the parties' arrangements took shape-factors that, according to the judgment, made Chinese law the relevant reference point for ownership issues.

What the dispute is really about

The case arises from an investment fraud scheme orchestrated by Zhimin Qian between 2014 and 2017. UK authorities seized the Bitcoin as part of a money-laundering investigation, and victims later challenged the UK's proposed approach to compensation.

Earlier this year, victims contested a plan that would involve a Chinese redress scheme reported by Financial Times, arguing the structure could leave UK authorities with much of the benefit from Bitcoin's appreciation. In their view, the asset's growth risked being captured by the state rather than flowing to those allegedly harmed by the fraud.

The High Court's latest ruling does not address that policy argument directly. It narrows the dispute by answering a procedural but consequential question: which body of law should be used to decide whether victims can assert property rights over the seized cryptocurrency.

Why the choice of law matters for victims

For crypto investors and fraud victims, the distinction between“ownership” and“compensation” can be decisive. If claimants can establish property rights, they may be able to argue for direct entitlement to assets. If they cannot, they may instead be confined to recovering amounts through creditor-style claims or settlement mechanisms.

By ruling that Chinese law will govern the ownership question, the court effectively pushes the victims' strategy away from the English-law argument that they could obtain direct control or title. The victims' path forward will therefore depend on whether Chinese legal principles allow them to establish enforceable rights in assets that were seized in the UK after the fraud took place in China.

As a result, the outcome now hinges less on the UK's domestic legal theories and more on how Chinese law treats property rights arising from the relevant contractual relationships and the circumstances under which the victims parted with their funds.

Appeal expected; next stage focuses on Chinese legal evidence

According to the Financial Times, the victims' legal team, including Fieldfisher, intends to pursue an appeal against Justice Turner's decision. Even with the adverse ruling, the case is expected to continue in the High Court in London rather than being transferred to a Chinese court.

Reporting from the FT also indicates the next procedural phase will involve expert evidence on Chinese law to determine whether victims can demonstrate ownership interests in the seized Bitcoin. The Crown Prosecution Service told the FT that a further hearing would examine how Chinese law applies and whether the victims can establish an interest in the assets.

In practical terms, that shift signals where the courtroom battle will likely focus: not only on legal argumentation, but on expert presentations about Chinese property law and how it should be applied to the facts of the investment scheme.

Broader implications for large-scale crypto seizures

This dispute involves a large group of affected investors. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph reported that more than 128,000 investors were reportedly impacted by the fraud, and that firm Candey represented approximately 5,700 victims.

Prosecutors have previously argued that certain claims could enable a smaller subset of victims and litigation funders to recover more than their actual losses. That context matters because the legal framework guiding ownership disputes can influence how recovery is distributed across victim groups, especially in cases involving major movements of cryptocurrency across borders.

The scale of the asset also heightens the stakes. The seized Bitcoin is reported to be worth more than $5 billion, according to CoinGecko.

For claimants and observers, the next developments to watch are straightforward: whether the appeal succeeds in changing the governing law, and how persuasive the expert evidence on Chinese law will be in establishing any enforceable property interests over the seized Bitcoin.

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