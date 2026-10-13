The Battle Against Foot And Mouth Disease Prompted Lesotho Government To Explore Measures And Strategies To Revive Lesotho National Dairy Board And Enhance Domestic Milk Production

Buffalo farming in Italy offered lessons for Lesotho as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security explored ways to revive the Lesotho National Dairy Board (LNDB) and boost local milk production.

This emerged during a tour by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Selibe Mochoboroane to Azienda Agricola Giancarlo D'Angelo, a buffalo farm and mozzarella cheese factory on the outskirts of Rome.

Minister Mochoboroane said the visit had provided valuable lessons as the Ministry develops a turnaround strategy for the LNDB following the dissolution of its governing board.

He said Italy's experience of rebuilding dairy production after a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak demonstrated the need for alternative farming models.

“Many countries today are battling foot-and-mouth disease, and many farmers are suffering huge losses, particularly in Africa, hence the need to adopt smarter approaches,” he said.

Mr. Mochoboroane said the Ministry would develop a new model for the LNDB to enable farmers to benefit from milk production and strengthen the country's dairy industry.

He said mozzarella cheese production presented an opportunity for Basotho farmers to reduce milk imports, create jobs and increase their earnings.

Farm Manager Filippo D'Angelo said the farm had been in his family for about 100 years and initially operated as a cattle farm.

D'Angelo said when his father took over about 30 years ago, the farm had approximately 200 cattle, which were culled and burnt following an FMD outbreak.“With the seed fund, we opted for buffaloes and started with 30,” D'Angelo said.

He said the family turned to buffalo farming after recognising the animals' resilience to disease and their milk-producing potential.

D'Angelo said managing the farm required long working hours, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., involving feeding, milking twice daily and managing the herds according to the farm's needs.

The milk is processed into mozzarella cheese, which is widely consumed in Italy.

Buffalo farming is part of Italy's agricultural heritage, with the animals valued for their adaptability and resilience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.