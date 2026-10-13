Liquid C2 Partners With Knowbe4 To Bring Workforce Risk Management To African Businesses

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader, today announced a new reseller partnership agreement with KnowBe4, a global leader in digital workforce security, securing both humans and AI agents. Through this partnership, Liquid C2 will bring KnowBe4's training and risk management solutions to enterprise customers across Africa.

“At Liquid C2, we understand that employees are the first and best line of defence from cybersecurity attacks for any organisation. They are the foundation of a digitally resilient organisation. Employees need the skills and awareness to spot threats early, and by working with KnowBe4, we are strengthening the human side of our cybersecurity services. Cybersecurity is no longer just a compliance exercise, it is a business continuity imperative. Our partnership will ensure our customers have access to global cybersecurity training and an experience customised for staff at all levels of client organisations” said Vinay Hiralall, Chief Commercial Officer at Liquid C2.

KnowBe4 is an addition to Liquid C2's Secure360 portfolio with ongoing security awareness, phishing simulations, and risk management capabilities. Secure360's unified framework covers governance, protection, detection and response, while the partnership adds capabilities that help organisations address employee-related security risks.

Additionally, the KnowBe4 platform includes attack simulation and training, email and collaboration security, and agent security powered by its Artificial Intelligence Defence Agents (AIDA). KnowBe4 maintains a robust partner programme that helps organisations worldwide strengthen their workforce security capabilities.

“We look forward to working with Liquid C2 to deliver KnowBe4's platform to even more organisations across Africa,” said Kurt Mills, SVP of global channel at KnowBe4.“By integrating KnowBe4's high-quality, world-class platform with our existing security services, we can now deliver comprehensive protection that combines technological safeguards with digital workforce security. This partnership represents our commitment to providing customers with the most effective methods to build a security-conscious culture and significantly reduce their human and agentic AI-related security risks.”

This offering will be available to small, mid-sized, and large enterprises across Africa, with tailored benefits for regulated sectors like finance, telecoms, and government, where strong cyber security measures are critical to protecting people, systems, and data. Customers will have access to local billing, regional support, onboarding, and compliance assistance specific to their industry needs.

KnowBe4 will be bundled with other Liquid C2 services, including managed cybersecurity which is also available as part of Liquid C2's Governance, Risk and Compliance offering. This gives organisations greater flexibility to integrate the solution into their existing cybersecurity environments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

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About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected.

About KnowBe4:

KnowBe4 empowers the whole workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both humans and AI agents. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 16-years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense. More info at KnowBe4