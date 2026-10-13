The Government Of Lesotho Continues To Honour Its Mandate To Construct And Rehabilitate Roads To Enhance Inter-District Connectivity And Ease Its Citizens Lives

China Geo-Engineering Corporation Lesotho had been announced as the contractor for the rehabilitation of the Maseru Border Post to Maqhaka section of the A1 road, in a project expected to cost over M700 million.

Speaking at the announcement, the Deputy Prime Minister Justice Nthomeng Majara said the project was part of the mandate given to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport by Prime Minister Mr. Ntsokoane Matekane to ensure that communities across the country have access to roads.

She mentioned that the rehabilitation of the road is going to facilitate the movement of goods particularly between the districts of Maseru and Leribe where several firms produce goods that need to be transported to South Africa.

Justice Majara indicated that the government's broader objective is to ensure that the A1 road is fully rehabilitated up to Mokhotlong District.

She stated that improving the road network is going to contribute to more efficient transportation and support economic activities that depend on reliable road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works and Transport Mr. Matjato Moteane said the government has reached the implementation stage of its plans to improve the country's infrastructure and service delivery.

He stressed that the need for cooperation among government ministries to ensure that projects intended to improve the livelihoods of Basotho are implemented effectively.

Mr. Moteane noted that coordinated efforts among the relevant ministries are important in ensuring that development initiatives achieve their intended objectives.

On the other hand, Member of Parliament for Khubetsoana Constituency, Mr. Lekhotsa Mafethe called for transparency in recruitment processes associated with the project.

The rehabilitation project of the 22 kilometers road is expected to cost over M700 million and is aimed at improving the road infrastructure along the A1 route which serves as an important link for the movement of people and goods.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.