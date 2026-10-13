Ministry Of Health (MOH) Launches Nationwide Drug Administration Campaign To Combat River Blindness And Other Parasitic Diseases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched its 2026 Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) across Liberia, targeting onchocerciasis (river blindness), lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as“big foot,” and soil-transmitted helminthiasis (intestinal worms).

The campaign targets onchocerciasis in all 15 counties, lymphatic filariasis in Grand Cape Mount, Grand Kru, Maryland, and Sinoe counties, and intestinal worms in nine counties: Bomi, Bong, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Kru, Lofa, Maryland, Nimba, and Sinoe.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch ceremony in Sinje, Grand Cape Mount County Health Officer Dr. Daniel M. Koffa emphasized the importance of community participation and awareness in preventing and controlling neglected tropical diseases.

The campaign was officially launched by Assistant Minister for Preventive Health Services, Dr. Cuallau Jabbeh-Howe, who urged residents in targeted communities to cooperate with health workers, participate in the drug administration exercise, and help raise awareness about the diseases and the importance of treatment.

Representing the World Health Organization (WHO) Liberia Office, Dr. Yatta D. Sackie Wapoe, National Professional Officer for Disease Prevention and Control, reaffirmed WHO's continued support for Liberia's efforts to eliminate neglected tropical diseases. She stated that WHO would continue to provide medicines free of charge for the treatment of onchocerciasis and lymphatic filariasis in Liberia.

The campaign targets eligible individuals aged five years and above for the designated treatments. Through the mass drug administration exercise, the Ministry of Health and its partners aim to reduce the burden of these diseases, prevent associated complications, and protect the health and well-being of affected communities.

The Ministry of Health calls on all eligible residents in the targeted counties to welcome health workers, take the prescribed medicines as directed, and support community-level efforts to control and eliminate neglected tropical diseases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.