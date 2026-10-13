Bangladesh, Netherlands Eye Stronger Cooperation In Shipbuilding, Textile Sectors

The issue was discussed when Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the ministry in the capital on October 13.

Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Joris van Bommel also attended the meeting.

Both sides expressed interest in expanding economic partnerships in shipbuilding, maritime infrastructure, textiles, water management, semiconductors, and agricultural supply chains, including cold-chain development, according to a release from the ministry.

The Dutch minister highlighted plans for a maritime trade mission to Bangladesh, as well as prospective visits focusing on textiles and water-related issues. He also expressed interest in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries over the next 50 years.

Bangladesh highlighted potential areas of cooperation in shipbuilding and semiconductors, along with continued Dutch support for the country's apparel industry.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance technical cooperation in water and delta management, including canal excavation, amid growing climate challenges. They acknowledged their longstanding cooperation in the water sector, while Kobir noted that water management was a priority for the prime minister.

During the meeting, the state minister sought Dutch support for Bangladesh's request to extend its graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category and for progress towards the Bangladesh-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, citing the impact of recent global crises.

The discussions also covered the Rohingya crisis and the need for continued international engagement to achieve a durable solution.

The two sides exchanged views on migration and cooperation in multilateral forums, including Bangladesh's presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the pace of UN reforms, and other global issues.

They also discussed the new governments that took office in both countries in February 2026 and reaffirmed their interest in expanding bilateral economic ties.

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