Lapsafe® Celebrates Double Shortlisting At The Education Today Awards 2026

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UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British manufacturer recognised for both ICT equipment excellence and outstanding customer supportLapSafe, one of the UK's leading providers of smart locker solutions, charging trolleys and device management technology, has been shortlisted in two categories at the Education Today Awards 2026.The company has been named a finalist for:.Best Supplier of ICT Equipment (Physical Products).Best All-Round Supplier of ICT SupportThe prestigious awards recognise organisations that are making a significant contribution to education through innovative products, exceptional service and a commitment to supporting learning environments across the UK.The double shortlisting is recognition of LapSafe's continued investment in developing practical, reliable and future-ready solutions that help educational institutions securely store, charge and manage their devices. It also reflects the company's dedication to providing expert advice and ongoing support throughout every stage of a project.As a British manufacturer and proud member of Made in Britain, LapSafe designs and manufactures its solutions in the UK, supplying schools, colleges, universities and organisations across multiple sectors.The recognition comes during a period of continued innovation for LapSafe. Known for pioneering device charging and storage solutions, the company has evolved into a provider of integrated smart technology systems that support organisations across education, healthcare, corporate and public sectors. Its portfolio now includes intelligent smart lockers, charging trolleys, AI-enhanced management software and self-service vending solutions, with a next-generation smart key cabinet scheduled for launch in 2027. This ongoing investment in product development reflects LapSafe's commitment to delivering practical solutions that address real-world operational challenges.Denise Croch, LapSafeDirector, said:"We are delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at the Education Today Awards 2026. To be recognised not only for our products but also for the support we provide our customers is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the hard work of the entire team.""For more than 25 years, we have focused on helping organisations get the most from their technology through innovative storage, charging and device management solutions. Being shortlisted reinforces our commitment to delivering both high-quality British-manufactured products and exceptional customer service."The introduction of the new Best All-Round Supplier of ICT Support category highlights the growing importance of expertise, responsiveness and long-term partnership within education technology procurement. LapSafe's shortlisting acknowledges its customer-first approach and the strong relationships it continues to build with educational establishments throughout the UK.The winners of the Education Today Awards 2026 will be announced on 4 December 2026.

Denise Crouch

LapSafe

+ +44 1787 226166

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LapSafe® Celebrates Double Shortlisting at the Education Today Awards 2026 News Provided By LapSafe October 13, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Technology



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