MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The crypto casino and sportsbook becomes the latest gaming brand to choose ADM, the regulated-industry specialist with more than 175 industry awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Digital Media (ADM), the London-headquartered SEO and digital marketing agency specialising in regulated industries, has been appointed by Shuffle, the crypto casino and sportsbook, to run its link building and off-page SEO programme. The engagement began in October 2026.

The appointment reflects a shift in how crypto gaming brands compete. Paid search and paid social remain largely closed to the sector, with platform restrictions on crypto gambling advertising leaving organic search as the primary route to new players. That route is getting harder. Players increasingly ask AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google's AI Overviews which brands to trust, and those systems lean heavily on the authority signals a brand has earned across the web.

For gaming operators, link authority now decides visibility twice over: once in the search results, and again in the AI answers that sit above them. ADM's programme for Shuffle is built for both, placing the brand in editorial coverage on publications that carry weight with search engines and with the language models drawing on them.

Shuffle joins a roster of gaming clients that has made ADM one of the most experienced agencies in the sector. The agency has delivered SEO, link building and digital PR for casino and sportsbook brands including SuperCasino, alongside work for operators, affiliates and platform providers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Founded in 2008 by Ben Austin, ADM has spent 18 years working in the sectors most agencies decline: iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto and insurance. The agency has won more than 175 industry awards, including at the UK Search Awards, and reports a 97% client retention rate. Its team operates across London, Essex, the Philippines and Dubai.

ADM has also invested heavily in AI search, building a dedicated AI visibility service that tracks and grows how often clients are cited in AI-generated answers.

Ben Austin

Absolute Digital Media Ltd

+44 1245287864

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Shuffle appoints Absolute Digital Media to lead link building as crypto gaming brands fight for search and AI News Provided By Absolute Digital Media October 13, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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