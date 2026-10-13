Jacada's 'Where To Go In 2027' List Reveals The Rise Of Closed-Door Access In Luxury Travel

An expert guide with a client enjoying a private visit at a temple in Thailand © Jacada Travel

Hiking through northern Italy, where golden fields and dark green forests contrast against the sharp, icy peaks of the Dolomites © Jacada Travel

Enjoying a sundowner after joining rangers on foot to track animals in Africa © Jacada Travel

For 2027, Jacada proves that true luxury isn't just about skipping queues but creating deeper meaning, leveraging insider connections to unlock rare experiences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As discerning travelers increasingly look to bypass crowds and queues to experience the world's landmarks in total solitude, Jacada Travel notes a surge in requests for private, closed-door encounters – transforming standard sightseeing into deeply meaningful, personal experiences.Predicting 2027 travel trendsThis demand for rare, deeply personalized experiences defines Jacada's Where To Go in 2027 list, which prioritises sole-occupancy buyouts, private expert guides and behind-the-scenes access across the globe. Alongside ultimate seclusion, Jacada notes a rise in purpose-led travel. From contributing directly to local conservation initiatives in fragile ecosystems to supporting Indigenous-led tourism projects, luxury travelers are seeking journeys where privacy and impact go hand in hand. As a result, Jacada anticipates this preference for ultimate privacy, purpose and exclusivity to dominate luxury travel well into next year.Why luxury travelers turn to advisorsThis pivot toward ultra-exclusive access aligns with recent data from Jacada's 2026 client survey, which reveals that 80% of high-net-worth travelers rely on luxury travel advisors (67% using them regularly and 13% always). When asked why they seek professional guidance, clients cited the value of bespoke tailoring (26%), expert destination knowledge (24%) and unbiased advice (16%) as their top priorities. In a world where true privacy is increasingly rare, these findings highlight how luxury travelers turn to trusted specialists with strong connections to unlock once-in-a-lifetime access that cannot be booked elsewhere.Highlights of the year aheadFrom closed-door museum viewings in Europe to private conservation tracking in Africa, here's a glimpse into some of the extraordinary experiences that Jacada's award-winning travel designers and concierge team can unlock for clients:. Vatican City, Italy: A private visit to the Sistine Chapel at dawn – walk deserted corridors with the official Vatican keyholder before public opening hours.. Musée de l'Orangerie and galleries in Paris, France: Study Monet's Water Lilies privately with an art teacher before creating artwork in a St Germain des Prés studio and enjoy after-hours private access to art galleries away from the public.. Grand Palace and Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand: Exclusive after-hours access to explore illuminated, empty temples accompanied by a royal cultural advisor.. Akagera National Park, Rwanda: Join expert rangers on foot at the private Wilderness Magashi Peninsula concession to monitor reintroduced black rhinos and apex predators.. Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique: Accompany specialized Pangolin Guardians on a private foraging walk to learn about the care, science and community collaboration behind their efforts.. Valley of the Queens, Egypt: Rarely granted private access to the 14th-century BCE tomb of Queen Nefertari.. Samurai Swordsmanship, Japan: Private lessons inside a historic temple completely closed to the public.. Māori cultural encounters, New Zealand: Private visits with local Kaumātua (Indigenous elders) in the Bay of Islands, or a private tour of Ohinemutu Village paired with a steam-cooked hāngī lunch prepared alongside a Ngāti Whakaue host.For more information on Jacada Travel or further data from its annual client survey, please call 1-646-895-8368; email press@jacadatravel, or visit jacadatravel.###About Jacada TravelJacada Travel is a luxury travel specialist crafting bespoke, expert-designed journeys across all seven continents and over eighty countries. Founded in 2008 by Alex Malcolm, who continues to lead the brand, Jacada sets the benchmark for travelers who appreciate luxury in all its forms. Jacada was named as one of the best tour operators in the world by Travel + Leisure in 2026 and its destination experts have been named among the world's top specialists. Two travel designers feature on Travel + Leisure's A-List, while seven are listed among Condé Nast Traveler's Top Travel Specialists. Jacada has a firm commitment to purpose-led travel, shaped by a philosophy that travel can be a force for positive change. Underscoring this commitment, the Positive Impact Collection was launched in 2024. It now brings together more than one hundred remarkable properties and experiences, each carefully evaluated through the lens of the United Nations' SDGs. Discover more at jacadatravel.

Martha Bernardo

Jacada Travel

+44 20 3514 0977

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Jacada's 'Where To Go in 2027' List Reveals the Rise of Closed-Door Access in Luxury Travel News Provided By Jacada Travel October 13, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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