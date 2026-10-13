Two Arrested With 317 Kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 3.17 Crore In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) The Kumbalgodu police have arrested two persons from Kerala for allegedly transporting 317 kg of ganja from Odisha to Kerala via Bengaluru and seized the contraband along with a car.

The seized ganja is valued at Rs 1.78 crore, while its estimated market value is Rs 3.17 crore, police said.

Acting on credible information received on October 11 that a large quantity of ganja was being transported from Odisha to Kerala through Bengaluru in a car, the police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On October 12, a police team intercepted the car near Eidgah Ground at Kambipura when it was proceeding towards Kerala and apprehended the two occupants.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they had travelled from Kerala to Bengaluru on October 6 and hired a self-drive rental car in R.T. Nagar. They then went to Odisha, where they allegedly purchased ganja at a low price from an unidentified person.

According to the police, the accused intended to transport the contraband through Bengaluru to Kumaramanagalam in Kerala and sell it to customers at a higher price.

The two men allegedly returned to Bengaluru on October 11 and stayed overnight at a hotel in Bommasandra. The following day, they were intercepted by the Kumbalgodu police while travelling towards Kerala.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of approximately 317 kg of ganja, which was seized along with the car.

Police said efforts were underway to identify those involved in procuring and transporting the contraband, as well as others who assisted in its sale. The investigation is in progress.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Division, Soumyalatha S.K., and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kengeri Sub-Division, Satyavati K.S.

A team led by Kumbalgodu Police Inspector Kumar apprehended the accused and seized the contraband.