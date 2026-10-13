Atar Singh Bhadana Murder: Post-Mortem Reveals 40 Injuries, Fractures In Hands, Right Leg

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) A post-mortem examination conducted by a medical board in Jaipur has revealed more than 40 injury marks on the body of former Bayana MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, who died following a brutal assault in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

The report confirmed fractures in both his hands and right leg, while a severe head injury was identified as the cause of death.

Fresh details have emerged in the murder case of former Bayana MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, with the post-mortem report highlighting the severity of the assault that led to his death.

According to the medical findings, Bhadana sustained more than 40 injuries across his body, including fractures in both hands and his right leg.

The medical board in Jaipur identified a deep head wound as the cause of death.

The findings point to the severity of the injuries sustained during the attack at a mining site in Bhoda village, under the jurisdiction of the Weir police station in Bharatpur district.

Initial suspicions that Bhadana may have suffered a gunshot injury were reportedly not confirmed by the X-rays or the post-mortem examination.

According to the allegations, Bhadana was attacked by a group of people armed with sticks, clubs and other weapons.

His family has further alleged that the attackers intended to burn him and his employees alive after the assault.

The office and residential quarters at the mining site were reportedly set on fire following the incident.

Police have registered an FIR against more than 94 accused individuals and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigators are also examining a longstanding dispute involving land and mining leases as a possible motive.

Meanwhile, Bhadana's family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

Kamlesh Bhadana, wife of Bhadana, has lodged an FIR at Vair police station in connection with the murder of her husband. The complaint accuses 30 named individuals and 50-60 unidentified people of assault, stone-pelting, firing and arson.

According to the complaint, the alleged attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a mining lease and the operation of a stone crusher unit.

The FIR names several individuals, including Mukesh (son of Hargyan), Rajveer alias Maggu, Jagat, Babu, Banwari, Bhagchand, Vishnu, Hemsingh, Kaushal, Avtar, Shiv Singh, Jitendra and Sanjay.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be established through legal proceedings.