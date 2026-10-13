MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster Clinics, the largest private primary care network under the Aster DM Healthcare GCC group, and Nezo Salt, a pure, fine-granule salt brand from Holland, with a pinch of good taste since 1929, have partnered for a month-long Breast Cancer Awareness campaign running from 1 to 31 October. The initiative aims to encourage women across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to prioritise breast health and take proactive steps towards early detection of breast cancer. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The campaign comes at a time when breast cancer remains a significant health concern in the UAE. Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the country, accounting for 21.4% of all new cancer cases, with 1,030 new diagnoses.[1] Women in the UAE are also frequently diagnosed in their early 40s, nearly a decade younger than the global average, highlighting the importance of being proactive about breast health and seeking appropriate medical advice.[2]

, said“Early detection and timely intervention can dramatically improve breast cancer outcomes. However, warning signs are often overlooked, not only by the public but at times even by healthcare professionals, highlighting the importance of regular self-examination and awareness of one's own body and seek medical advice if they notice any concerns. Through our partnership with Nezo Salt, we aim to empower women to take proactive steps toward breast health, as early detection remains one of the most effective ways to save lives.”

, said“Breast cancer awareness is a message that deserves to reach women wherever they are, and this partnership allows us to bring that message into everyday consumer spaces while making access to an initial breast health check more convenient. Through our retail presence, consumer activations and collaboration with Aster Clinics, we hope to encourage more women to take a proactive approach to their health and make breast health a priority, not just during October, but throughout the year.”

As part of the initiative, Nezo will use its consumer and retail reach to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection through a range of consumer-facing touchpoints. These will include Nezo Salt 10g minis being sampled through Noon Minutes and in-store promoters, gondola branding across major hypermarkets in the region, and a series of wellness talks jointly hosted with Aster Clinics. The initiative will also include consumer sampling, retail activations and on-ground engagements designed to encourage greater awareness and timely action around breast health.

The campaign will feature co-branded assets across these touchpoints, helping bring the message of breast cancer awareness into everyday consumer environments and directing women towards Aster Clinics for screening.

Aster Clinics will serve as the screening partner across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, providing women with access to a physical breast examination and further medical assessment where required.

As part of the campaign, women can avail themselves of a free physical breast examination at participating Aster Clinics. A consultation with Ultrasound breast is available at AED 149, while a consultation with mammogram is available at AED 199. The same campaign offering applies across all four markets.

The campaign vouchers will remain valid until 31 December 2026, allowing participants additional time to access the healthcare offering.

A mammogram or ultrasound will be recommended by a doctor following a consultation, based on the individual's clinical assessment and screening needs.

To participate, women can scan the QR code featured across Nezo's campaign communications, which will direct them to register a dedicated landing page to register and access the campaign voucher.

Through the month-long campaign, Nezo Salt and Aster Clinics aim to take breast cancer awareness beyond traditional healthcare settings and into everyday consumer spaces, making information about early detection more accessible to women across the region.

The partnership brings together Nezo Salt's consumer engagement and retail reach with Aster Clinics' healthcare network, creating multiple opportunities for women to learn about breast health and take timely action.

The campaign reinforces the importance of being proactive about breast health, with early detection, appropriate screening and timely medical advice playing an important role in breast cancer care.