Desert Technologies And Enervenue Launch 215 Kwh Energy Storage Pilot Project In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Desert Technologies (DT), a leading clean energy and smart infrastructure company, is advancing efforts to explore and develop advanced energy storage solutions in Saudi Arabia through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EnerVenue, a specialist in energy storage technologies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU coincides with the opening of EnerVenue's high-volume manufacturing line in Changzhou, China and establishes a framework for cooperation to deploy advanced energy storage technologies in Saudi Arabia to support the needs of several critical sectors. The two companies are preparing to implement a pilot project with a capacity of 215 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first quarter of 2027.

The collaboration will explore applications of EnerVenue's proprietary Aqueous Metal Cell technology and its potential to deliver energy storage solutions across a broad range of uses including telecommunications towers, mining, oil and gas, data centers, and microgrids. These applications could help expand the use of energy storage at sites and facilities requiring reliable and flexible power solutions.

The signing was attended by EnerVenue Chief Executive Officer Henning Rath and Chief Revenue Officer Dr. Rahul Mehta. DT was represented by Haytham Abdo, General Manager of Partnerships and International Sales, and Majed Alsinan, General Manager of Commercial DT Power in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on this occasion, CEO of the Energy Sector at Desert Technologies Khaled Alshuwaier said:“Energy storage is a key pillar in developing a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable energy ecosystem and enhancing the reliability and continuity of power supplies, particularly in sectors that require advanced solutions tailored to specialized operational needs.”

He continued:“Through our collaboration with EnerVenue, we look forward to testing and evaluating advanced energy storage technologies and exploring their potential applications in the Saudi market. This will support the wider adoption of clean energy solutions and address the growing requirements of industrial and commercial sectors, telecommunications, data centers, and digital infrastructure.”

Alshuwaier added:“This collaboration reflects Desert Technologies' commitment to expanding its technological solutions and contributing to the development of an integrated clean energy ecosystem in the Kingdom, one that goes beyond power generation to include energy storage and more efficient energy utilization. This approach aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, advance sustainability, and develop national technological and industrial capabilities. It also supports the Kingdom's readiness to meet the rapidly growing energy needs associated with industrial expansion and digital transformation”

Alshuwaier finished with:“We also congratulate the EnerVenue team on the opening of its new manufacturing line in Changzhou, China, and look forward to building on the areas of cooperation discussed and translating them into pilot applications and projects in Saudi Arabia. This will enable us to assess the performance of these technologies and their suitability for local requirements.”