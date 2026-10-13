Euro Motors Becomes First Dealer Group In The Middle East To Adopt Keyloop's Service Hub

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Euro Motors, the Kingdom of Bahrain's leading premium automotive dealer group, has become the first dealer group in the Middle East to adopt Keyloop's Service Hub, integrating the web-based aftersales management solutions across its four workshops in Bahrain. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Euro Motors is the exclusive dealer of BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, Ferrari, and Maserati in Bahrain. The company has been a customer of Keyloop for over 13 years, following the implementation of the Drive Dealer Management System (DMS) in 2017.

Service Hub is part of the 'Ownership' domain of Fusion, Keyloop's Automotive Retail Platform (ARP).

Euro Motors identified the need to streamline the aftersales processes and systems relied upon daily by its team of more than 100 technicians. The initiative focuses on transforming the completion of vehicle inspections and workshop clocking, supported by a new tablet-compatible interface designed to enhance efficiency and usability

Customers visiting Euro Motors' sites, including its new boutique at The Avenues Bahrain, will benefit from greater clarity and convenience throughout their aftersales journey. This includes a more seamless experience when booking service appointments and checking the progress of the vehicles in the workshop.

of Euro Motors, commented:“ Keyloop has been a trusted technology partner to Euro Motors for many years, and its understanding of our business provided a strong foundation for supporting the transformation of our aftersales operations. Service Hub has been straightforward to implement at our pilot sites, and we believe it can drive greater efficiency, improve the customer experience, and increase profitability across the brands we represent.”

at Keyloop, adds,“Euro Motors is one of our longest-serving clients in the Middle East and the earliest adopter of Fusion and specifically Service Hub, within the market. We're keen to roll out the technology across the group's brands and see an increase in revenue and time saved in the workshop, whilst showcasing the capability of our Automotive Retail Platform.”

Launched in 2025, Service Hub is a major new cloud-native, web-based solution that helps dealers manage internal and customer-facing stages in the aftersales journey, from booking to check-out. Implementations of Service Hub have shown it increases order value, improves efficiency and drives customer satisfaction.

Customer experience and efficiency – includes online service booking; online and in-store check-in; booking management; and on-the-day management.

Technician tools – includes digitised clocking for accurate time recording, and video tools to support inspections for identifying, logging and reporting on additional work.

Workshop Management – to allocate and control all workshop jobs, helping to maximise productivity, utilisation and efficiency.

Aftersales Consumer Engagement – to manage all aftersales-related communication and engagement via customers' preferred channels, aiding approvals and up-sell through personalised messaging and prompts for the service department.

The primary tools within Service Hub fall under four main categories:

Service Hub has been rolled out across multiple test sites and recorded an overall transaction value rise, with 20% of customers that checked-in online going on to take up-sell items. Meanwhile, service departments found that customer queries were resolved up to four times faster via Service Hub, and there was a 50% reduction in the volume of outbound pre-visit customer calls required. Additionally, there was a three-minute saving per repair order at these pilot dealerships, while the 'idle time' per technician was cut by up to 45 minutes per day.