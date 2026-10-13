Kazakhstan To Host WPC Energy Congress In June 2028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Astana will host the WPC Energy Congress from June 11 to 15, 2028, the KAZENERGY Association announced.

The handover ceremony for the next WPC Energy Congress took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony was attended by Pedro Miras, President of WPC Energy; Abdulaziz Al-Arifi, Governor of Saudi Arabia's National Development Fund (NDF); and Lyazzat Akhmurzina, Executive Director of the KAZENERGY Association.

Speaking on behalf of the KAZENERGY Association and the Kazakhstan National Committee of WPC Energy, Akhmurzina highlighted the significance of the occasion.

“We are proud to accept the handover from our Saudi colleagues. Together, we are opening a new chapter in the history of WPC Energy. In 2028, Central Asia will host the global energy dialogue for the first time. We look forward to welcoming you to the heart of Eurasia-in Astana, from 11 to 15 June 2028”, she said.

According to the WPC Energy website, WPC Energy is a non-advocacy, non-political organisation with charitable status in the UK and accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organisation from the United Nations. Formed in 1933, it comprises 60 national committees.

The WPC Energy Congress is one of the world's most influential platforms for dialogue, cooperation, and strategic foresight in the energy sector. For nearly a century, it has convened leaders to explore real-world solutions that accelerate the energy transition and address global energy equity.

The 25th WPC Energy Congress is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 11 to 15, 2026.