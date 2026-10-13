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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-13 06:16:30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Saudi Arabia.

This was announced by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its “X” social media account.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent attacks on civilian infrastructures. We wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured. We wish the bereaved families strength and patience in the face of this tragic loss,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority reported that 12 people were killed and 309 were injured as a result of the Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport.

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Trend News Agency

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