80th Anniversary of the longest running production in Hollywood A Christmas Carol Hollywood announces 2026 dates

- FILM & TV STAR JOE MANTAGNAHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What has become known as“THE” Longest Running & Definitive Hollywood production of Charles Dickens“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” has announced its dates for 2026.FPCH celebrates the 80th Anniversary production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL HOLLYWOOD, the show will run from Dec 4, 2025, thru December 19, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. This annual show sells out each year to delighted audiences. This has all the production value of a Broadway Show!FPCH is the oldest mega church in Hollywood and the first Mega Church in North America. The sanctuary where the main stage of this campus is 103 yrs. Old this year, and is top notch and the actors, special effects make this a truly first-class theater experience for the entire family.For the sixth year Jesse Corti who is one of the starring voices in Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and was one of the stars on Broadway of“Les Misérables”, will Direct this show. There are many familiar tv, film & theater faces in the production. The show stars Tim Farmer as Scrooge, Tiny Tim is played by Judah Tarter and Bob Cratchit is played by Hawaii 5-0 star Kila Packett, Marley/Fezziwig is played by Hank Bunker and Ghost of Christmas Past played by actress Avrielle Corti who is in the. New John Travolta Film“THAT'S AMORE.”Also, for the Fifth year Theatre and Feature Film Choreographer Julietta Corti, who starred in the Broadway cast of CATS, and choreographed such productions as Annie, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, will Choreograph and adapt the production for the stage.What the stars are saying about this production:"Director Jesse Corti's "A Christmas Carol" is simply the best staged version of this classic that I've ever seen. Dickens' story and characters jump off the page and come to life in this heartwarming, magical production. Bring the family to this must-see Christmas tradition."Nick Vallelonga - Two-time Academy Award Winner for GREEN BOOK."I have seen A Christmas Carol numerous times in life and this is the best Scrooge I have ever seen."- Joe MantegnaThere will be 11 performances in total the show will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec 4th thru Dec 19th, 2026FRIDAY DECEMBER 4, 2026, will be the opening night with celebrities, and media. Reviewer's wishing to see the show let us know, also all media will be seated for opening night to see the show.SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday evening performances: 7:30pmSaturday Matinee: 2:30pmSunday Matinee only: 2:30pmFREE PARKING and an invite to the Fezziwig Christmas Party after the performance with each paid ticket.

Roger Neal

NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

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80th Anniversary of the longest running production in Hollywood A Christmas Carol Hollywood announces 2026 dates News Provided By NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS October 13, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion



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