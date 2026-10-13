Healthcare Strategies Appoints Healthcare Executive Dr. Martin Graf To Board Of Directors

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealthCare Strategies (HCS), a medical cost management company serving self-insured employers, labor funds, TPAs, and health plans, today announced that Dr. Martin Graf has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Graf brings more than 30 years of executive leadership and management consulting experience across payers, providers, and health systems.Dr. Graf is a Senior Partner at Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm, where he leads the Health & Life Sciences Government Markets franchise, covering Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace, as well as the Pharmacy Services franchise. He has a track record of leading large-scale change at major healthcare organizations."Martin has spent his career working on the exact problems our clients face," said Ashok Sudarshan, CEO of HealthCare Strategies. "His experience across Medicare, Medicaid, Marketplace, and pharmacy services lines up directly with the populations and cost drivers that matter most to the plans and funds we serve, and his perspective will help us sharpen how we identify high-risk members early."Before joining Oliver Wyman, Dr. Graf was a Partner at L.E.K. Consulting and Chief Marketing Officer at UnitedHealth Group. He began his career at United Technologies Corporation. He holds two master's degrees and a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Miami."The biggest cost drivers in any health plan are concentrated in a small group of members, and the question is whether a plan finds them before the claim or after," said Dr. Graf. "HCS has spent four decades building the clinical model and predictive tools to answer that question. I'm glad to support the team as it brings that approach to more plans, funds, and employers."About HealthCare StrategiesHealthCare Strategies (HCS) delivers advanced medical cost management for Taft-Hartley funds, labor-management coalitions, self-insured employers, TPAs, health plans, and regional providers. Founded in 1982, HCS has spent more than four decades on a problem that has only intensified: a small share of members drives the majority of a health plan's expenses, concentrated in catastrophic claims and specialty drug costs. HealthReach, the company's predictive analytics engine, identifies those members before the claim arrives and pairs them with clinical expertise to build personalized care plans, resulting in better medical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit hcare.

Cortney Galster

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HealthCare Strategies Appoints Healthcare Executive Dr. Martin Graf to Board of Directors News Provided By amplify marketing LLC October 13, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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