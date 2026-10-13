MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Technology leader joins the team behind the Assurity Smart Locator as the company grows its national network of collision repair centers

THOMPSON'S STATION, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assurity Certified Solutions today announced that Jason Coggeshall has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Coggeshall will lead Assurity's technology strategy, product development, and platform engineering, including the Assurity Smart Locator at CollisionRepairLocator. He brings more than 12 years of experience building technology for the collision repair industry."Jason is exactly the kind of leader we wanted at this stage," said Mark Zoba, CEO of Assurity. "We built the Smart Locator to help drivers find a collision repair center they can trust after a crash. Jason has spent more than a decade building technology for collision repair centers, and he knows how to take a platform like ours and get it ready to scale. Repair centers and drivers are both going to feel the difference.""What drew me to Assurity is how practical the mission is," said Coggeshall. "Someone has just been in an accident, they're stressed, and they need to find a good repair center quickly. If technology can make that moment easier and send them to a repair center that's actually qualified to fix their car, that's worth building. I'm excited to get to work with this team."The first 72 hours after a crash play a big role in deciding how a vehicle gets repaired and who repairs it. Most drivers have never had to choose a collision repair center before, and they're making that call under stress. More of them are asking AI for help. In BrightLocal's latest survey, 45% of U.S. consumers said they used AI tools for local business recommendations in the past year.Assurity was built for that moment. The Smart Locator publishes verified repair capabilities in a form AI assistants and search engines can trust. In the 60 days through September 27, it appeared in more than 6,400 Google AI Overviews and was cited 3,159 times by Microsoft Copilot. ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini cite it too. The locator lists more than 4,900 collision centers in all 50 states and more than 2,200 cities, and has earned more than 81,000 Google and Bing search impressions since launching in July 2026."AI assistants don't visit a repair center or read the certificates on the wall," said Coggeshall. "They recommend what they can confirm. Our job is to give them a verified answer that points drivers to a center qualified to fix their car."Repair centers can stand out by becoming an Assurity Certified Collision Repair Provider (CCRP) through the Assurity Collision Alliance. Assurity independently validates each center's capabilities against the same industry standards the OEMs use, make by make. CCRPs get a gold listing marked "Independently Validated" that appears above Pre-Qualified centers, along with:.A Spotlight Page showing its certifications, equipment, and shop details.An appointment portal with one inbox and built-in scheduling.Instant Estimator requests, so drivers can send damage photos straight to the centerMembership is $1,250 a year, with no setup fee and no per-request fees.About Jason CoggeshallJason Coggeshall is Chief Technology Officer of Assurity Certified Solutions. He has spent more than 12 years working on the technology side of collision repair. Before joining Assurity, he served as Manager of Product Management at OEC from 2021 to 2025. Prior to OEC, he spent eight and a half years at Assured Performance Network, where he started as an IT Project Manager and went on to serve as Director of IT and Data Analytics, Corporate General Manager, and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.About Assurity Certified SolutionsAssurity Certified Solutions is building the connection the collision repair industry never finished: a trusted path from a driver who needs a repair to the center qualified to do it. Founded by Mark Zoba after nearly three decades at Nissan, Assurity independently validates repair capabilities and makes them visible wherever drivers look, from search engines to AI assistants. It starts with the Assurity Smart Locator at CollisionRepairLocator.Learn more at assuritycertified.

Mark Zoba

Assurity Certified Solutions LLC

+1 865-427-8717

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Assurity Names Jason Coggeshall Chief Technology Officer News Provided By Assurity Certified Solutions LLC October 13, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry



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