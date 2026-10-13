Motjuan And LATAM Investment Group Sign MOU To Scale Latin American Critical Minerals Supply

Motjuan x LIG MoU

Motjuan opens Latin American critical minerals alliance with LATAM Investment Group, starting with a 3,000-tonne copper concentrate pilot in Chile.

- Sean Intiomale, Managing Director and Group COO, MotjuanDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Motjuan Resources and Commodities L and Motjuan Resources and Commodities, Inc. (together,“Motjuan”), a critical minerals trading and investment group, and LATAM Investment Group (LIG), a Chilean mining and mineral processing group, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a long-term strategic alliance. The partnership was brokered by Ochroma Group LLC, a raw materials trading and brokerage firm focused on the Americas, which initiated the transaction and continues to coordinate it.The alliance combines LIG's extraction network and processing infrastructure in Chile with Motjuan's international trading desk, trade-finance structuring, and compliance framework. Ochroma Group serves as project facilitator and regional coordinator, providing on-site operational, documentation, and stakeholder support across key mining districts. Starting in Chile, the alliance is structured to extend to producing regions across Latin America.The alliance has commenced its pilot phase with an initial trial shipment of approximately 3,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, led by LIG's technical team, including mining engineer Hugo Díaz Hernández and metallurgist Ricardo Duque, who brings more than 30 years of experience in Chilean mining operations. LIG also recently appointed Jaime Pérez de Arce, four-time Executive Vice President of Chile's Empresa Nacional de Minería (ENAMI), to its board of directors, strengthening ties with Chile's small- and mid-scale mining sector. Definitive joint venture documentation is under negotiation.Connecting Latin American Supply to Verified DemandDemand for traceable, responsibly sourced copper continues to build across battery, electric-mobility and energy-transition supply chains. Motjuan's own trading book reflects that demand: it holds eight signed sale contracts and a further ten transactions at Letter of Intent stage, led by LME Grade A copper cathode supplied to industrial end-users and merchants, including a battery-materials manufacturer in China. Buyers face tightening due diligence requirements, including the supply-chain obligations of the EU Battery Regulation, effective August 18, 2027. The alliance connects Latin American production to that demand through verifiable supply chains.The alliance centers on four operational priorities:.Upstream Control and Origin Integrity: Screening every counterparty against international sanctions lists before any transaction proceeds, applying origin due diligence aligned with OECD responsible-sourcing guidance, and supporting each shipment with independent inspection and assay and digital chain-of-custody records from mine site through export..Centralized Processing Infrastructure: Using LIG's established processing plants in Chile to improve recovery rates, support environmental compliance, and raise operating efficiency..Trade Finance and Direct Market Pathways: Applying Motjuan's offtake, pre-export and trade-finance structuring, secured through financial instruments, to give Latin American producers stable offtake and direct access to international buyers..Joint Venture Scaling and Expansion: Evaluating co-investment in mine expansions, strategic concession acquisitions and added processing capacity for energy transition metals in Chile and the wider region.Executive Perspectives“Unlocking Latin America's critical mineral potential requires a business model that bridges ground-level operational expertise with global capital and institutional compliance standards,” said Sean Intiomale, Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer of Motjuan Resources and Commodities.“By combining LATAM Investment Group's operational roots in Chile with Motjuan's trading and investment capabilities, backed by Ochroma Group's local execution, we are building a resilient, transparent supply gateway for global markets.”“Chile sits on world-class resources, but many small and mid-scale miners have lacked the financing and direct market access to realize their full value,” said Mauricio Mora, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LATAM Investment Group.“This partnership with Motjuan and Ochroma Group brings global markets within reach of Chile's small and mid-scale producers, with the standards, transparency, and fair returns they have always deserved. It is our vision of 'Pequeña Gran Minería' made real, starting with copper and expanding into other minerals and materials.”“Connecting strong and capable Latin American producers with disciplined international buyers is exactly what the critical materials market needs,” said Ben Cornell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ochroma Group.“We initiated this partnership because we saw two organizations whose capabilities genuinely complement each other, and together they will strengthen transparent, institutional-grade critical mineral supply chains globally.”This MOU marks the first stage of a multi-stage alliance committed to long-term value, supply chain security, and sustainable growth across the critical minerals value chain.

Dorcas Tabita

Motjuan Resources and Commodities L

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Motjuan and LATAM Investment Group Sign MOU to Scale Latin American Critical Minerals Supply News Provided By Motjuan Resources and Commodities L October 13, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Mining Industry



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