Scannervision Launches KCIM Connector V2.0 With Enhanced Cloud Document Capture Capabilities

New in-house developed connector delivers greater innovation, enhanced functionality, and seamless integration with Kyocera Cloud Information Manager.

KUALA LUMPUR, KL, MALAYSIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ScannerVision is pleased to announce the release of ScannerVision KCIM Connector V2.0, the latest generation of its integration with Kyocera Cloud Information Manager (KCIM).

The previous KCIM connector was developed by Kyocera to provide integration between ScannerVision and KCIM. With ScannerVision KCIM Connector V2.0, development has transitioned entirely in-house, enabling the ScannerVision development team to accelerate innovation, introduce new capabilities, and deliver future enhancements directly as part of the ScannerVision platform.

Built on ScannerVision's intelligent document capture technology, Version 2.0 enables organizations to capture, index, and securely store documents directly into KCIM from supported multifunction printers, creating a more streamlined cloud document workflow.



Built for Continuous Innovation

Developing the connector in-house gives ScannerVision greater flexibility to respond to customer requirements, expand functionality, and deliver ongoing improvements that align with the evolving needs of modern document management.

The first major release under ScannerVision's development introduces several significant enhancements designed to improve both usability and automation.



New Features in Version 2.0

- Automatic Folder Creation

Version 2.0 can automatically create destination folders in KCIM when they do not already exist, ensuring documents are always stored in the correct location without requiring users to manually prepare folder structures.

- Folder Browsing

Users can now browse and select existing KCIM folders directly from supported multifunction devices before uploading documents, making document filing faster and more intuitive.

- Comprehensive Document Capture

In addition to these new capabilities, ScannerVision KCIM Connector V2.0 continues to provide the intelligent capture features organizations rely on, including:

. Real-time cloud indexing directly from the MFP

. Intelligent OCR-based metadata extraction

. Flexible metadata entry at the device

. Multi-vendor support for Kyocera, Triumph-Adler, UTAX, Ricoh, HP, Brother, Epson, Sharp, Fujifilm, and Canon scanners

Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce manual processing, improve indexing accuracy, and standardize document capture across mixed device environments.



Supporting Cloud-First Organizations

As organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, the demand for intelligent cloud document management continues to grow. ScannerVision KCIM Connector V2.0 helps businesses take full advantage of Kyocera Cloud Information Manager by simplifying document capture while improving productivity, consistency, and access to business information.

Suitable for departments such as finance, human resources, legal, healthcare, education, and government, the connector enables organizations to automate document workflows without changing the way users scan documents.

Availability

ScannerVision KCIM Connector V2.0 is available immediately through the global ScannerVision partner network as part of the ScannerVision Server application..

For more information or to request a demonstration, contact your local ScannerVision partner or visit .

Chung Lung Chan

Ubunye Holdings

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ScannerVision KCIM Connector V2.0 | Intelligent Document Capture for Kyocera KCIM

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ScannerVision Launches KCIM Connector V2.0 with Enhanced Cloud Document Capture Capabilities News Provided By Ubunye Holdings October 13, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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