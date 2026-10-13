Simform Earns Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization, Strengthening Azure Modernization Capabilities

The recognition expands Simform's growing portfolio of Microsoft specializations and deepens its ability to support complex Azure transformation programs.

- Hiren Dhaduk, CTO, Simform

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simform has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) specialization after meeting Microsoft's performance and skilling requirements and passing a third-party audit. It recognizes partners that have demonstrated deep expertise in deploying, optimizing, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

This milestone marks Simform's tenth advanced Microsoft specialization, reflecting a breadth of Microsoft-validated Azure expertise that spans cloud migration, enterprise applications, networking, security, and other specialized Azure workloads. For enterprise customers, that means AVD can be modernized as part of a broader Azure program rather than treated as an isolated desktop migration.

Modernizing the virtual workspace as part of the wider Azure estate:

Migrating to Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) involves far more than lifting and shifting desktops. Applications, identity, networking, security, and operations must be assessed and aligned with the target Azure environment, or the same legacy constraints simply move with them.

Simform addresses those dependencies from the outset, aligning the workspace, applications, infrastructure, and controls under one modernization program. That helps enterprises reduce migration risk, accelerate AVD adoption, strengthen security and performance, and simplify ongoing operations with one accountable partner across the environment.

Simform focuses on three areas that have a direct impact on AVD after going live:

. Architecture and scalability: Host pools, identity, and networking are designed against the Azure Well-Architected Framework and adjusted as workforce needs change.

. Security and access: Least-privilege access and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint extend Azure security controls into the desktop environment.

. Cost and reliability: Simform's 24x7 managed services support the AVD environment, while SimOps, our proprietary cloud management platform, tracks the Azure consumption and compute costs that drive it.

For one financial services client, Simform replaced a hosted Citrix XenApp environment with AVD while rebuilding the Azure foundation around it. The new setup strengthened identity and access controls, isolated the desktop environment through private networking, centralized security monitoring, and added cross-region recovery. Simform also provisioned the infrastructure entirely through Terraform, with zero manual portal deployments. The result was the retirement of Citrix and the legacy hosting dependency, with centralized security monitoring, cross-region recovery, and fully repeatable infrastructure deployment through Terraform.

Read the blog to explore more on how Simform modernizes AVD for scale, security, performance, cost, and ongoing operations.

Extending Microsoft-Validated Expertise Across Azure:

The specialization adds Azure Virtual Desktop to Simform's Microsoft-validated Azure capabilities and strengthens its ability to support Microsoft-led opportunities where workspace modernization is part of a larger Azure program.

“Earning this specialization gives customers another independent measure of the engineering rigor behind our Azure practice,” said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform.“AVD rarely operates in isolation. Its success depends on the applications, identity, networking, security, and operations around it. We approach AVD modernization as part of that wider Azure environment, so those dependencies are addressed as part of the program rather than after the desktop migration.”

The recognition builds on Simform's broader Microsoft relationship and continued investment in Azure engineering, certified talent, and production delivery.

About Simform

Simform is an AI-native digital engineering company specializing in Product Engineering, Agentic AI, Data, Cloud and Enterprise Transformation. Having the rare distinction held by fewer than 50 companies globally to achieve both Azure Expert MSP status and all three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, Cloud & AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions, and Security, we bring proven depth in Microsoft's cloud and AI ecosystem. We deliver outcomes faster through 20+ innovative, AI-driven IP and solution accelerators. Simform serves hi-tech companies, software product companies, and digital natives through Product and Platform Engineering, while supporting enterprise transformation across healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and professional services.

Rohit Akiwatkar

Simform

+1 321-237-2727

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