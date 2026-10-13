Q-KON And SISTEC Launch Local Pop To Secure Sovereign Satellite Connectivity For Angola's Enterprise Sector

Launch of a local Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Luanda for the Twoobii OneWeb LEO Smart Satellite Network Service by SISTEC and Q-KON

New Luanda Point-of-Presence delivers secure local data routing and LEO satellite connectivity for Angola's financial and enterprise sectors.

- Carlos De Melo, CEO of SISTECLUANDA, ANGOLA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Q-KON, a leading African satellite engineering company, in partnership with prominent Angolan IT and telecommunications provider SISTEC – Sistemas, Tecnologias e Indústria S.A., today announced a major infrastructure expansion: the launch of a local Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Luanda for the Twoobii OneWeb LEO Smart Satellite Network Service.Hosted within SISTEC's facilities in Luanda, this new local infrastructure integration provides direct in-country breakout and interconnectivity. Combined with Eutelsat OneWeb's local satellite gateway in Angola, the enhanced Twoobii OneWeb LEO network now fully meets the stringent sovereign data governance, security, and low-latency requirements of Angola's financial sector, government, defence, and enterprise markets.A Landmark Breakthrough for Angola's Financial and Corporate SectorsBy establishing local breakout capabilities, the Twoobii OneWeb LEO service ensures that data traffic can terminate locally within Angola rather than routing internationally. This architecture directly addresses strict local-content, data-sovereignty, and regulatory compliance standards mandated for banking institutions, financial markets, and critical national infrastructure.Key benefits of the expanded service infrastructure include:.Direct Financial and Core Network Interconnect: Seamless integration into SISTEC's core network with local Angolan IP address allocation..Enhanced Security & Data Sovereignty: Local termination ensuring national and sovereign data communication remains secure within national borders..Dedicated Operational Oversight: Direct, real-time access to local service monitoring, support platforms, and SLA management..Bespoke Engineering Architecture: Tailor-made network architecture designed and implemented with 3rd-level engineering support from Eutelsat.Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON, emphasised the engineering innovation behind the launch:“This expansion is a classic example of how Q-KON's engineering teams leverage the global technological advantages of Low Earth Orbit constellations to architect truly Africa-centric solutions. By establishing a local Point-of-Presence in Luanda alongside our trusted partners at SISTEC, we are continuously expanding our Twoobii OneWeb LEO portfolio to deliver highly specific, value-adding capabilities tailored to the complex needs of the Angolan market.”Carlos De Melo, CEO of SISTEC, highlighted the strategic commercial impact:“Hosting this extended Smart Satellite infrastructure within our Luanda facilities allows us to deliver unprecedented value to our enterprise and financial sector clients. By integrating Twoobii-OneWeb's low-latency LEO network directly into the SISTEC core network - complete with local IP numbers and native monitoring - we are providing Angolan institutions with the secure, high-performance, and compliant connectivity required to power the nation's economic future.”Philippe Baudier, Vice President for Connectivity, Africa at Eutelsat said“Our focus in Angola is on bringing reliable, high-performance OneWeb LEO connectivity to businesses and public institutions, including in areas where terrestrial networks are limited. Working with Q-KON and SISTEC, we combine the reach of our LEO constellation with local infrastructure and expertise to support customers' needs for resilient connectivity and local data routing. These partnerships are central to how we deliver services that meet the needs of the Angolan market.”

Mrs AR Joubert

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Q-KON and SISTEC Launch Local PoP to Secure Sovereign Satellite Connectivity for Angola's Enterprise Sector News Provided By Listen Up October 13, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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