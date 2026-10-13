GCC Government HR Leaders To Explore AI-Driven Workforce Strategies At 14Th Annual Summit

Gianluca Nacci, General Manager (MEA) at ClearPeaks

ClearPeaks Joins 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit as Platinum Sponsor as GCC governments advance AI-driven ready workforce talent strategies

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QNA International confirmed ClearPeaks as Platinum Partner of the 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 20–21 October 2026. ClearPeaks, a data and AI consultancy and part of GlobalLogic, a Hitachi company, joins the Summit as government and public sector HR leaders from across the region prepare to convene for two days of discussion on talent strategy, nationalization, and institutional readiness for AI adoption.Now in its fourteenth year, the Summit has established itself as the GCC's leading platform for government, semi-government, and public sector HR leadership. Since its founding, the Summit has tracked the evolution of the region's HR function through successive phases of nationalization policy, digital transformation, and, most recently, the integration of artificial intelligence into core workforce decision-making.Commenting on the partnership, Gianluca Nacci, General Manager (MEA) at ClearPeaks, said: "It is no mystery that the AI capabilities evolution offers unprecedented possibilities for organisations that have the vision and the drive to see the potential benefits, and we can already see that all government entities in the GCC Region are well positioned, and ready to shift from reactive administration to intelligent, predictive workforce strategy. By unifying disparate HR data, GCC government entities can anticipate skill shortages, accelerate nationalization initiatives, such as Emiratization, and optimize talent deployment."Mr. Nacci said ClearPeaks is already engaged in this work across the region. "We at ClearPeaks are already seeing it in action, and we are actively contributing to such programs in several government and semi-government organisations in the Region." He added that, as part of GlobalLogic, a Hitachi company, ClearPeaks draws on extensive HCM functional expertise within the Group to enable public sector leaders "to harness enterprise-grade AI to build agile, future-ready workforces aligned with ambitious national economic visions."A 360-Degree Approach to Public Sector TalentClearPeaks' engagement with government entities centers on AccelerateHR, its 360-degree HR analytics programme, which converts fragmented employee data into actionable insight across the talent lifecycle."Data-driven insights transform every stage of public sector talent management," Mr. Nacci said. "In hiring, analytics eliminate bias and identify top talent faster. For retention, predictive models flag flight risks before resignations happen. In workforce planning, data accurately forecasts future skill gaps to support nationalization goals." He noted the same approach extends to day-to-day management, which becomes "proactively tailored, boosting employee engagement and performance through personalized development, objective evaluations, and real-time operational visibility across government entities."Outlook for AI in Government HRAsked about the coming years, Mr. Nacci said AI in government HR is moving beyond task-level automation. "We see AI and analytics moving from more basic task automation to intelligent workforce orchestration, powered by Gen AI assistants, agentic AI, and real-time predictive analytics." He said the foundation for that shift must be established now. "The first step is to ensure a solid, sovereign data platform and governance mechanisms on which AI can be implemented. Government leaders can act today by establishing robust data governance, breaking down data silos, and upskilling HR teams. Investing in scalable cloud and analytics infrastructure now ensures seamless adoption of advanced AI capabilities tomorrow."Sidh N.C., Director of QNA International, said: "ClearPeaks' work with government entities across the region reflects the depth of expertise we look for in a partner for this platform. Our delegates consistently ask to see evidence of AI functioning inside institutions like their own, and that is what ClearPeaks brings to the 14th Annual."The 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards will bring together senior government officials, HR leaders from ministries, government, and semi-government entities across the GCC for two extraordinary days of keynotes and panel discussions, concluding with the GCC's most prestigious GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards. The Summit takes place in Abu Dhabi on 20–21 October 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, bringing together senior government, semi-government and public sector leaders to examine the workforce, leadership and technology priorities shaping the region's next phase of transformation.Website:

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GCC Government HR Leaders to Explore AI-Driven Workforce Strategies at 14th Annual Summit News Provided By Waffle Communications October 13, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, World & Regional



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