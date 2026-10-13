Enforceauth Maps AI Agent Decision Evidence To 9 Compliance Frameworks

Regulatory Evidence Crosswalk shows compliance teams how one Evidence IQ record answers access, logging and oversight questions, from the EU AI Act to HIPAA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EnforceAuth, the AI Security Fabric, today released its Regulatory Evidence Crosswalk, a control-level document showing how a single authorization decision recorded by Evidence IQ maps to the access, logging and oversight requirements of nine compliance frameworks, including the EU AI Act, DORA, HIPAA, PCI DSS and SOC 2. EnforceAuth introduced Evidence IQ last week.Key facts- 408 days remain until EU AI Act obligations for high-risk systems apply (Dec. 2, 2027).- One Evidence IQ record maps to nine compliance frameworks.- It is a mapping, not a certification."Regulators are moving from 'show me the policy' to 'show me the decision,'" said Mark Rogge, founder and CEO of EnforceAuth. "A company that records the decision when it happens does not have to rebuild it when the auditor calls."AI safety policies describe intent. Auditors ask for evidence of what an agent actually did, under whose authority, and why it was allowed. EU AI Act obligations for high-risk systems, including logging and human oversight, apply from Dec. 2, 2027, 408 days from today. DORA has applied to EU financial entities since January 2025.Audit evidence is usually reconstructed after the fact. Access happens, logs sit in scattered systems, someone correlates them by hand, and the evidence turns up days or weeks later. For AI agents, which act across many systems and hand work to other agents, that breaks down.Evidence IQ records the decision when it happens: who or what acted, on which resource, under whose authority and delegation, which policy applied, what approval existed, what was decided and why, plus an integrity record that makes tampering evident. Capture once. Map everywhere.What the Crosswalk maps- EU AI Act: Logging (Art. 12) and human oversight (Art. 14) for high-risk systems, from Dec. 2, 2027- DORA: Access control (Art. 9) for EU financial entities- HIPAA: ePHI access controls and audit- PCI DSS: Access, monitoring and logging- NIST SP 800-53: Access control, audit, identity and access management- ISO/IEC 27001:2022: Annex A access, logging and monitoring controls- SOC 2: CC6.1, CC6.2, CC7.2, CC7.3- SEC Reg S-P: Safeguards for customer information- FINRA: Access management and cybersecurityThis is a mapping, not a certification. Evidence IQ supplies evidence for a control area. Whether a control is met depends on the full compliance program, and whether an AI system is "high-risk" under the EU AI Act depends on its use. EnforceAuth's own SOC 2 program is in progress.A record of who did what is sensitive. Evidence IQ keeps only the attributes policies use, supports configurable retention and regional privacy requirements, isolates tenants, and can keep data in the customer's chosen region. Decision records are append-only and tamper-evident.Three questions to put to any vendor- If a person is offboarded now, how long until every agent acting for them loses access?- Can you reconstruct the full context of a decision from six months ago?- Can I test a policy change against real history before I enforce it?EnforceAuth does not replace GRC platforms. It can integrate with GRC platforms, including Vanta, to supply the runtime authorization evidence those platforms need.Availability: Evidence IQ will be available by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.Resources: Read the Regulatory Evidence Crosswalk:Read the Evidence IQ announcement:Request a walkthrough of the mapping:

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EnforceAuth Maps AI Agent Decision Evidence to 9 Compliance Frameworks News Provided By EnforceAuth October 13, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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