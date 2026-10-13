Jai's Next Film, A Horror Comedy, Goes On Floors In Tenkasi!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS)Actor Jai's next film, a horror comedy which is being directed by Siva Prasanna, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the film, which is being produced by the production house Thyagaraja Talkies, is yet to be titled and is tentatively being referred to as Thyagaraja Talkies Production Number 1.

Popular actress Delna Davis is to play the female lead in this horror comedy, which is being directed by debut director Siva Prasanna.

District collector Ranjit Singh IAS was the special guest at the inaugural function of the film. He formally launched the film by switching on the camera for the first shot. Producer A M Prabhakaran sounded the clap for the first shot in the presence of well known industrialist S Saminatha Pandian. The launch event was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

Sources in the know say that the shooting which began today in Tenkasi would continue to go on for the next 23 days.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. Cinematography for the horror comedy is to be handled by Vijay Ulaganath. Editing for the film is to be by V J Sabu Joseph. Art direction for the film is to be by Jayachandran while costumes in the film are to be designed by Abhinandhini M.

Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Ram Kumar. Elango Ekambaram is the executive producer of this film, which is being produced by A M Prabhakaran.

Apart from this film, Jai is working on a number of films including director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited film 'Texla'. For the unaware, Jai will be seen playing the lead along with Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramudu in 'Texla'.

Sources close to the unit have told IANS that Suraj Venjaramudu would be seen playing the dad of Jai in that film. George Maryan, who was hailed for his soul touching performance in the blockbuster film 'Dragon', will be seen playing a pivotal role in 'Texla'.