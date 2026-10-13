Tripura CM Kicks Off Development Blitz, Unveils Rs 1,400 Cr Projects

Reinforcing the BJP-led government's commitment to transparent governance and last-mile welfare delivery, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday spearheaded a series of development initiatives by inaugurating various projects and laying foundation stones in North Tripura. The programme included projects for Anganwadi centres, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the district administration and Tata Trusts, and the inauguration of several rural empowerment and infrastructure projects. In a packed schedule, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated multiple projects and laid foundation stones, followed by an address highlighting the administration's focus on citizen-centric development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said the state government was working on a development roadmap to improve infrastructure and public services across Tripura. He said projects worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore were being inaugurated as part of the ongoing development initiatives. "Whatever work we can do, we should work towards development. The Prime Minister always says that we should work and prepare a roadmap, and we have prepared that roadmap. Every day, you will see that we are inaugurating something or the other at different places. Even today, projects worth about Rs 1,400 crore are being inaugurated here," Saha said.

Multi-pronged Development Initiatives

Underscoring the government's multi-pronged approach to public welfare, urban cleanliness and women's empowerment, Saha also inaugurated a new office building to streamline public administration, flagged off a fleet of Swachhata vehicles to strengthen local sanitation efforts, and launched TRLM Didi vehicles under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission to promote financial self-reliance and improve market access for rural women-led Self-Help Groups.

Comprehensive Vision for 2047

Highlighting the need for development across sectors, the Chief Minister said the government was working towards improving healthcare, railway connectivity, communications, internet access and sports facilities. "Whether it is healthcare, railways, communication, internet or sports, we are working in all these areas. We are working in the direction of making the state developed by 2047, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India," he said.

Saha also highlighted North Tripura's potential, noting that several people from the district had received recognition at the national level. He expressed confidence that the region would contribute significantly to the development of the state in the coming years.

A New Direction for Tripura

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to ensuring that development projects were completed within stipulated timelines, while taking a swipe at the previous Communist governments in the state. "Tripura has now got a new direction. We will not run the state the way the Communists did earlier. Their slogan was to not do the work, but keep talking and worrying about it. Our Prime Minister says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', and all work should be completed within a timeline. This is what we have learned, and we are working accordingly," Saha said.

The inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies were held at the newly constructed District Magistrate and Collector's office in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, in the presence of MLA Jadav Lal Nath, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Abhishek Singh and other dignitaries, along with hundreds of people. The projects are aimed at strengthening public infrastructure, improving access to essential services and supporting inclusive development across the district. (ANI)

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