Barcelona, Real Madrid Legends To Play 'El Clasico' In Kolkata

El Clasico Legends Match in Kolkata

West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan announced a special 'El Clasico' clash between Barcelona legends and Real Madrid legends in Kolkata on November 25 at Salt Lake Stadium. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are two arch-rivals in Spanish top-flight league football, with their battles in the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and other competitions known as 'El Clasico'. Legends of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, etc have been a part of this rivalry over the years.

In a post on his official X handle, Indranil wrote, "El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026 Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata." Special felicitation today for the successful athletes of the National Games and National Para Championships. #Sports #Kolkata #WestBengal - Dr Khan (@IndranilKhan) October 12, 2026

Salt Lake Stadium's Recent International Friendlies

This comes after the iconic Salt Lake Stadium hosted two high-profile friendly matches for the Indian team, against five-time world champions Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 3 and 6, respectively.

Brazil Defeats India

Samuel Lino and Pedro were among the scorers as Brazil defeated India 4-0 in the first-ever friendly between the two sides. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos and Estevao, much to the delight of the football fans who gathered at the venue.

India's Historic Goal Against Uruguay

Anirudh Thapa reached the loose ball first, guided it beyond Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo and turned towards 37,307 spectators roaring at the sight of India level with Uruguay. The Blue Tigers had given the two-time world champions a contest. Lightning halted it soon afterwards. When play resumed, La Celeste struck quickly and went on to beat India 6-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Thapa's equaliser was a piece of Indian football history even in defeat. He became only the second Indian to score against Uruguay in a senior international, following Manas Bhattacharya, who scored in India's 3-1 loss at Eden Gardens in the 1982 Nehru Cup. (ANI)

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