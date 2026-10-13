MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Doubleview Gold Appoints George B. Darling, P.Eng., as Advisor to the Board Senior mining engineer and project-development executive to support advancement of the Hat Polymetallic Project

October 13, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of George B. Darling, P.Eng., as Advisor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Darling brings more than 25 years of mine engineering, project management, mine operations, due diligence and EPCM management experience, with particular depth in feasibility studies, mine planning, financial evaluations, project execution and mine development.

Mr. Darling's appointment is intended to strengthen Doubleview's senior technical and project-development capacity as the Company continues to advance its 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Project in northwestern British Columbia. The Hat Project hosts a copper-gold-cobalt-silver-scandium porphyry system and has moved through important technical milestones, including mineral resource and preliminary economic assessment work. The Company expects Mr. Darling's experience to support Board-level review of mine engineering strategy, study planning, project risk, development options and the transition toward more advanced engineering studies.

Appointment Highlights

Over 25 years of experience in mine engineering, mine operations, project management, due diligence, EPCM management and mine organizational structures. Experience includes NI 43-101 technical reports, mine feasibility studies, life-of-mine planning, financial evaluations, trade-off studies, mine construction management and development strategies. Held senior mining and engineering roles with Sandstorm, Hatch, SNC-Lavalin, Stantec, SRK Consulting, Inco Ltd. and Inco Gold. Extensive background in feasibility, planning, construction, commissioning and operations phases for new and existing mining operations. Professional Engineer registered in Ontario and Quebec, with additional board, industry and technical advisory experience.

George B. Darling, P.Eng.

Mr. Darling has held senior technical and leadership roles across the mining industry, including Senior Vice President Engineering at Sandstorm, where his responsibilities included worldwide mining projects and due diligence property evaluations; Director Mining at Hatch, where he was responsible for international mining projects; and Director Mining at SNC-Lavalin, where he managed mining work worldwide for SNC M&M, including feasibility studies and EPCM mandates.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Darling served as Managing Principal, Mining at Stantec and Principal Mining Engineer at SRK Consulting, where his work included feasibility and pre-feasibility studies. His operating background includes senior engineering, project management, mine superintendent, site/mine management and supervisory roles with Inco-related operations in Ontario, Quebec and New Caledonia.

Mr. Darling holds a B.Sc. in Mining from Queen's University and a B.Sc. in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Sydney. He is a Professional Engineer in Ontario and Quebec. His governance and industry background includes the ICD Board Management course, service on technical and educational boards, and national leadership within the CIM Underground Mining Society.

Role with Doubleview

As Advisor to the Board, Mr. Darling will provide independent strategic and technical guidance to Doubleview's Board and management team on mining, engineering and development matters related to the Hat Project and other opportunities that may be reviewed by the Company. His role is advisory and does not constitute appointment as a director or officer of the Company.

The Company believes Mr. Darling's practical mine development and study-execution background is particularly relevant as Doubleview continues to evaluate the scale, development options and next-stage technical work for the Hat Project.

CEO Comment

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome George Darling as Advisor to the Board. George brings the kind of senior mine engineering, feasibility-study, project execution and operational experience that becomes increasingly important as the Hat Project advances. His background with major engineering groups, mine operators and technical studies will provide valuable guidance as we continue to build on the technical foundation established at Hat and move the project through its next stages. We believe his experience will help the Board and management assess the Project with discipline, practicality and a clear understanding of what is required to move a large mineral project forward."

About the Hat Polymetallic Project

The Hat Project is Doubleview's 100%-owned polymetallic porphyry project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Project is being advanced as a copper-gold-cobalt-silver-scandium system, with continuing work focused on resource definition, metallurgy, engineering, environmental studies and development planning. The Company's recent technical work has supported the interpretation of Hat as a large, multi-metal porphyry system with strategic critical-minerals potential.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to the Hat Project's future development, study advancement, engineering work, metallurgical optimization, permitting, or potential economic outcomes are forward-looking in nature and remain subject to technical, environmental, regulatory, financing and market risks, as described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Qualified Person

Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the Company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), OTCQX (DBLVF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, exploring and advancing precious, base and critical metals projects, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia.

Doubleview's principal asset is the Hat Polymetallic Project in northwestern British Columbia, a copper-gold-cobalt-silver-scandium porphyry project that the Company continues to advance through technical studies and exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Hat Project, future technical studies, engineering work, metallurgical work, exploration, project advancement, development planning, permitting, financing, potential outcomes of advisory work and the expected benefits of Mr. Darling's appointment. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, technical personnel, contractors, regulatory approvals, equipment, market conditions and exploration or study results.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to mineral exploration and development, changes in commodity prices, metallurgical and engineering results, environmental and permitting matters, First Nations and community engagement, financing availability, regulatory requirements, market conditions and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.