Iran To Pursue Minab School Case Until Justice Is Served - Official

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

Tehran, Oct 13 (NNN-IRNA) -- Iran will continue its international legal efforts to secure the rights of victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school attack in Minab until a final result is achieved, administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Mohajerani said the Vice Presidency for Legal Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is pursuing the case persistently.

“Even if legal proceedings take 20 years, we will not give up even an iota of the people's rights,” she quoted the martyred Leader as saying, adding that the administration remains committed to pursuing the matter with determination and precision until a final outcome is reached.

On the first day of the United States (US)–Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was targeted in a US missile strike, killing at least 175 people, including 168 schoolchildren, sports players, school board members, teachers, and parents.

Mohajerani also pointed to a government decision to establish a special headquarters for Minab to coordinate relief and other initiatives following the attack.

She said the measure was intended to prevent scattered efforts by different organisations and ensure that all activities in the area are carried out in a coordinated manner.

On reconstruction, she said the country's school-building benefactors' association has entered the process and met with the governor of Hormozgan Province.

Under the plan, a new school will be built, while the existing school will be preserved as a museum.

Mohajerani also highlighted cultural efforts to document the tragedy and convey the message of the people's resilience to the world.

The official said Amirkabir Publications has taken the lead in this area, including through the novel“Khoonab-e Minab” (Minab's Blood), written following about 40 days of the author's presence in the area and field interviews with bereaved families.

She expressed hope that translations of the work into different languages would help audiences worldwide understand the suffering and resilience of Minab's people and preserve their story for future generations.

--NNN-IRNA