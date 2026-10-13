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Aditya Sengupta

Aditya Sengupta


Date: 2026-10-13 06:04:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Aditya is a curious and enthusiastic student, fascinated by the complexities of the natural world and its ever‐changing climate. He is currently pursuing his passion for climate research at the University of Melbourne as a Graduate Researcher, understanding how our year-to-year climate and weather patterns will change in the future after achieve Net Zero emissions.

Experience
  • 2023–2026 Graduate Researcher, University of Melbourne

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The Conversation

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