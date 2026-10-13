Aditya Sengupta

Aditya is a curious and enthusiastic student, fascinated by the complexities of the natural world and its ever‐changing climate. He is currently pursuing his passion for climate research at the University of Melbourne as a Graduate Researcher, understanding how our year-to-year climate and weather patterns will change in the future after achieve Net Zero emissions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.