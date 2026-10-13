Capoeira Team Wins Six Medals At Tallinn Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani youth capoeira athletes have won six medals at the international Tallinn Cup tournament held in Estonia.

In the children's category, Adnan Javadli and Nizami Javadli claimed gold medals.

Among the junior girls, Amina Mirzaliyeva won gold, while Yagmur Ismayilova took silver.

In the cadet boys' category, Mahammad Rustamli secured silver, and Davud Ali won bronze.

The Azerbaijani team returned from the international competition with three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Capoeira, the Brazilian martial art that combines fighting techniques, dance, music and acrobatics, has developed into an organised sport in Azerbaijan, with clubs, national competitions and athletes taking part in international tournaments.

The first capoeira school in the country was established in Sumgayit by Emin Gurbanov. In 2000, Taleh Orujov opened a school in Baku, helping the sport spread in the capital and reach a wider audience.

The Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation was established in 2007, marking a new stage in the organisation and development of the sport. Since then, it has worked to promote capoeira through training programmes, clubs, seminars and competitions for different age groups. The federation also organises belt-ranking examinations, the Baku Championship, the Azerbaijan Championship and the Azerbaijan Cup.

Azerbaijan has also played a role in the sport's international development. The national federation is a founding member of the World Capoeira Federation, which recognized it in 2011. Baku hosted World Capoeira Federation World Championships in 2013 and 2018, bringing competitors from various countries to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani competitors have also achieved success at international tournaments. At the Bimba Open 2026 in Munich, Germany, Mehriban Hajibabayeva and Raul Huseynov won gold medals, while Rasul Muradli took bronze.

In August 2026, the national team earned further medals at an international tournament organised by the World Capoeira Federation in Samsun, Turkiye. Farid Salimov, Shamkhal Huseynov, Raul Huseynov and Bahlul Nadirov won gold, while Davud Ali and Subhan Rahimzade secured silver.