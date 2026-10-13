Spox Ihnat: Russia Deploys About 200 Jet-Powered Drones Per Day
“Right now, it's about 100 during the day and 100 at night-and that's just counting jet-powered UAVs. They also combine them with other drones,” Ihnat said.
According to him, the Ukrainian military is gradually improving its effectiveness in intercepting jet-powered drones thanks to the experience gained, but Ukraine needs additional missiles and ammunition for ground-based air defense systems and aviation.Read also: Spox Ihnat explains why explosions sometimes occur before air raid sirens sound
He noted that even a small number of drones that reach their targets can cause significant damage to Ukrainian facilities.
As previously reported, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that Russia is stepping up its use of jet-powered drones to attack Ukraine: while it used about 350 such UAVs in June, it used about 3,500 in Sep tember.
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