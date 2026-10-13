SOF Cut Off Russian Infiltration Route In Donetsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported this on Facebook

"Special Operations Forces operators raided a hideout that the Russians were using as a rest and staging area. From a captured radio, the special forces learned that several more enemy groups would be moving along this route. The operators remained in position and set up an ambush: three Russian servicemen were killed, and one was taken prisoner," the statement reads.

The prisoner had a radio and a phone with waypoints and other routes for advancing into the area. He provided the call signs of commanders and other valuable information.

The captive also described the Russian Federation's army tactics of“human wave assaults,” as well as class divisions and inhumane treatment of ethnic minorities, the prohibition on providing aid to the wounded, and the killing of their own troops if they refuse orders.

As noted by the Special Operations Forces, they have observed all of this firsthand from the enemy's side.

War update: 202 combat engagements on front line over past day

“We mainly encounter Yakuts, Buryats, Tajiks, and Uzbeks here. They are sent to the front as 'cannon fodder,' and then their other units, such as the 74th Brigade, move in and secure strategic lines,” explained the commander of the 3rd Special Operations Regiment.

As reported by Ukrinform, pilots from the 237th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ' Airborne Assault Troops, in coordination with other units, destroyed a workshop and warehouse containing Russian drones and electronic warfare equipment in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo: 3rd Special Forces Regiment of Ukraine