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Bara Court Grants Bail To 40 PTI Workers Arrested Over Protest

Bara Court Grants Bail To 40 PTI Workers Arrested Over Protest


Date: 2026-10-13 06:03:26

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Bail has been granted to 40 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested in Bara tehsil of Khyber district. The workers were arrested during protests against the imposition of an emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, young lawyer Hashmat Khan Afridi Advocate and Umar Advocate appeared in court on behalf of the arrested workers and provided them with legal assistance.

Following the court's approval of their bail applications, the workers received legal relief paving the way for their release.

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Meanwhile, sources affiliated with PTI have claimed that the approval of bail applications for workers arrested during protests against the imposition of an emergency and governor's rule is the first development of its kind nationwide. The development is being attributed to the legal efforts of Hashmat Khan Afridi Advocate.

The information was provided by Syed Nawab, personal secretary to Member of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghani Afridi.

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Tribal News Network

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