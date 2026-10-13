Royal Jordanian Temporarily Suspends Flights To Riyadh, Dammam

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced Tuesday the continued temporary suspension of its flights to and from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, following the closure of operations by Saudi aviation authorities amid ongoing regional developments.

The national carrier stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC). RJ affirmed that operations will resume as soon as Saudi airspace and airports reopen, provided all operational safety standards are met.

//Petra// AA